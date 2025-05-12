Staggered road and lane closures are due to begin next week as part of the ongoing Farnham Infrastructure Programme.
Starting Monday, May 19, a series of overnight closures will affect key roads in the town centre over a two-week period.
Downing Street, from the Longbridge junction to Lower Church Lane, Union Road from its junction with South Street, and Longbridge adjacent to Gostrey Meadow will all be impacted.
The closures will take place between 8.30pm and 6am on the following dates: from Monday, May 19 for five consecutive nights; from Tuesday, May 27 for four consecutive nights; and on Monday, June 2 for one night.
Waggon Yard and Central car parks will remain open throughout the works, but on nights when road closures are in place, vehicles will not be able to enter these car parks after 8.30pm.
Vehicles already parked will still be able to exit. A spokesperson for Surrey County Council is urging motorists to use alternative car parks during the closures. On Saturdays, Sundays, and on the Bank Holiday Monday, the car parks will operate as normal.
Pedestrians, cyclists and emergency services will continue to have access through the affected junctions, and access to Farnham Maltings will remain open. Buses that normally serve Union Road will miss that stop after 8.30pm, with diversions in place. All roads will be open as usual during the day.
From Tuesday, June 3, daytime works will begin on weekdays and on Saturday mornings until 1pm, continuing until August.
During this phase, the roads will remain open, but the right-hand lane on Union Road will be closed, and lanes at the Longbridge junction will be narrowed. Two temporary pedestrian crossings will be installed, one on Union Road and another on Longbridge, since the usual crossing at the Longbridge junction will be unavailable. The Union Road bus stop will also be suspended during this time.
Further overnight closures are planned at the end of this construction phase.
This is the fourth phase of the town centre improvement works. Once complete, vehicles will be able to enter and exit Waggon Yard car park without travelling around the one-way gyratory system. The redesigned junction will feature traffic lights linked with other signalised junctions in the town to improve traffic flow. The upgrades will also include improved pedestrian crossings, new paving, cycle stands, and additional planting.
A SCC spokesperson said: “Throughout the works, drivers are advised to use travel apps to identify the fastest routes around town. When possible, drivers are also asked to use The Hart, Riverside, Brightwells, Maltings or Station car parks and walk the rest of the way into town to take pressure off the central roads.”
Since the programme began in February, several improvements have already been completed. These include upgrades to the Riverside Walk between the Riverside car parks and Brightwells Yard, the removal of the traffic island at the Downing Street and West Street junction to allow right turns from Castle Street, and modifications to Downing Street to enable right turns out of Lower Church Lane.
The Farnham Infrastructure Programme is a joint initiative by Surrey County Council, Waverley Borough Council and Farnham Town Council.
For more information or to sign up for monthly project updates, visit www.surreycc.gov.uk/farnhamworks or call 0300 200 1003.