A homecare firm based near Farnham is holding an “immersive dementia experience” to give carers and Surrey residents a better understanding of the condition.
Right at Home Guildford & Farnham is holding the event at The White Barn in Runfold St George this Thursday (May 22) as part of Dementia Action Week.
People who sign up to the free experience between 1 and 3pm will learn how difficult it can be to live with dementia.
Participants will wear vision-distorting goggles, weighted clothing and headphones playing background noise to stimulate the physical and sensory challenges.
They will also attempt everyday tasks like making a bed and laying a table to gain a first-hand insight into how dementia affects daily life.
“The goal is to build understanding and a more dementia-aware community,” said Right at Home GF dementia lead, Adriana Mendonca.
No booking is required and everyone is welcome.