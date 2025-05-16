Stagecoach plans to roll out enhancements to local bus services next month, aiming to better connect communities and encourage public transport use across Hampshire and Surrey.
Developed in partnership with Hampshire County Council and Surrey County Council, and funded through the Department for Transport’s Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIPs), the changes include increased service frequencies and new routes, alongside a month-long celebration of free Sunday travel.
The enhancements also include a revised network map for Bordon, aimed at better integrating new housing developments with the town centre.
Among the changes is the upgrade to Service 18, which links Whitehill and Bordon with Farnham and Aldershot. From June 1, the service will double in frequency, running every 30 minutes on weekdays and Saturdays, and hourly on Sundays.
Stagecoach is also launching a brand-new Sunday timetable on Service 13, extending to Alton and Basingstoke. This service will offer six return journeys each Sunday, with the first bus leaving Bordon at 8am and the final return from Basingstoke at 6.30pm. To celebrate, all Sunday travel on this route will be free throughout June, on 8, 15, 22, and 29.
“We’re committed to supporting our local communities by improving access to sustainable transport,” said Rob Vince, Business Development Manager at Stagecoach South. “These changes will provide residents with more frequent, reliable, and accessible travel options, helping more people make the switch to bus travel.”
Local authorities welcomed the news, highlighting both the environmental and economic benefits.
Cllr Lulu Bowerman, Hampshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and passenger transport, said:“We want to encourage more people to get on board a bus in Hampshire as every extra journey helps to support commercial services and reduce car journeys which is good for the environment.
“These latest enhancements...are great news for passengers, supporting our shared aim of making bus travel a more convenient and attractive option for local people.”
Cllr Steve Bax, deputy cabinet member for highways at Surrey County Council, added: “I’m delighted that Surrey residents will benefit from these extra Stagecoach services which will increase the frequency of buses significantly in the Farnham area.”
He noted that Surrey County Council has allocated £174,000 in DfT funding to support the initiative, part of a broader investment in improving local bus services and sustainable travel options.
To help residents make the most of the changes, leaflets including free travel tickets will be delivered to households across Whitehill and Bordon. Additionally, Stagecoach staff will host an information event at The Shed on June 14 between 10am and 2pm, offering guidance on the new services and travel incentives.