Stagecoach is also launching a brand-new Sunday timetable on Service 13, extending to Alton and Basingstoke. This service will offer six return journeys each Sunday, with the first bus leaving Bordon at 8am and the final return from Basingstoke at 6.30pm. To celebrate, all Sunday travel on this route will be free throughout June, on 8, 15, 22, and 29.