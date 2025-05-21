A new musical about Farnham - Ordinary People – by multi award-winning composer and lyricist Darren Clark comes to the Farnham Maltings on May 31 and June 1.
Based on stories shared by local people that Darren has collected over the last two years, the show - produced by Farnham Maltings - features a cast of professional West End actor-musicians and community performers who capture the essence of life in Farnham through music and storytelling.
Local legends, memorable moments and funny stories all play a part, along with personal recollections and the impact of world history on the town.
These include rag ’n’ bone man Charlie Wenham, whose horse needed no guidance to get him home after jolly nights in the pub, young men from Badshot Lea Amateur Brass Band who signed up for the First World War, Susie the shy but green-fingered gardener who somehow found herself heading a community vegetable growing project, and Harry and his mum whose lives were changed by Harry's muscular dystrophy.
Ordinary People transforms these locally well-known tales and hidden treasures into a musical that paints a vibrant picture of Farnham past and present, and celebrates how everyone has a story worth telling.
Darren Clark said: “The true stories that we've uncovered in Farnham are heart-warming, inspiring, hilarious and beautiful, and it's a real privilege to turn them into a wonderful new piece of musical theatre that I hope will represent the unique spirit of Farnham.
“Audiences are guaranteed a night of fantastic entertainment as well as a chance to learn something new about their town and community. I can't wait to bring this musical to Farnham!"
There are performances at 7.30pm on May 31, and 1pm and 5.30pm on June 1. For tickets, priced £16 (£10 students and under-18s), call 01252 745444 or visit https://farnhammaltings.com/events/ordinary-people