Owned by John Chesterman since 2018, the 95-bedroom independent hotel is being marketed by Knight Frank and Simon Stevens Associates.
These include approval for 37 additional bedrooms and the creation of a ground floor orangery with capacity for 100 guests.
The hotel was recently recognised with a four-star rating by the AA, which said it was among the UK's most “charming independently owned hotels”.
Set on approximately 1.7 acres of landscaped gardens, the Bush Hotel features air-conditioned en suite guest rooms, extensive public areas, a dedicated business and events centre, and two food and beverage outlets: the Oak Room and Garden Restaurant.
The site also includes private parking for 55 vehicles, with an adjacent public car park offering 275 additional spaces. A separate investment portfolio generates around £60,000 annually from three adjoining retail units and a self-contained flat. While the hotel is freehold, the business/events centre is held on a 20-year lease.
According to financial records for the year ending December 2024, the hotel recorded a net turnover of £3.8 million and a consistent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) in excess of £1.1 million.
Matthew Smith, partner at Knight Frank, told Boutique Hotelier: “As the only independent hotel of scale in Farnham, a new owner will benefit from the hotel’s strong industry reputation, high customer satisfaction and financial performance, with the potential for further expansion.
“As well as benefitting from a high profile, the property’s easy access to London, the Surrey Hills, Farnham Business Park, and sporting venues like Ascot and Goodwood, allows the Bush Hotel Farnham to serve as a year-round venue for guests and events.”
Simon Stevens, director at Simon Stevens Associates, said: “As an AA recognised and recently refurbished landmark hotel in the heart of Farnham’s market district, The Bush Hotel presents a unique opportunity to acquire a prime town centre site hotel where the bedrooms enjoy such an oasis of calm along with a large car park for its central location.”
In rating the hotel four stars, the AA said the hotel was a “long-standing gem in central Farnham” which “blends centuries-old heritage with quietly modern updates.”