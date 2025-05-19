The Bush Hotel, the Grade II-listed property in the heart of Farnham, has been put up for sale with an asking price of £12 million.

Owned by John Chesterman since 2018, the 95-bedroom independent hotel is being marketed by Knight Frank and Simon Stevens Associates.

The historic property, which dates back to 1618, recently underwent a comprehensive refurbishment and investment programme, and now comes with several implemented planning permissions.

These include approval for 37 additional bedrooms and the creation of a ground floor orangery with capacity for 100 guests.

The hotel was recently recognised with a four-star rating by the AA, which said it was among the UK's most “charming independently owned hotels”.

Set on approximately 1.7 acres of landscaped gardens, the Bush Hotel features air-conditioned en suite guest rooms, extensive public areas, a dedicated business and events centre, and two food and beverage outlets: the Oak Room and Garden Restaurant.

Bush Hotel Farnham
The Bush Hotel in Farnham was given a four-star rating by the AA. (Tindle)

The site also includes private parking for 55 vehicles, with an adjacent public car park offering 275 additional spaces. A separate investment portfolio generates around £60,000 annually from three adjoining retail units and a self-contained flat. While the hotel is freehold, the business/events centre is held on a 20-year lease.

According to financial records for the year ending December 2024, the hotel recorded a net turnover of £3.8 million and a consistent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) in excess of £1.1 million.

Matthew Smith, partner at Knight Frank, told Boutique Hotelier: “As the only independent hotel of scale in Farnham, a new owner will benefit from the hotel’s strong industry reputation, high customer satisfaction and financial performance, with the potential for further expansion.

“As well as benefitting from a high profile, the property’s easy access to London, the Surrey Hills, Farnham Business Park, and sporting venues like Ascot and Goodwood, allows the Bush Hotel Farnham to serve as a year-round venue for guests and events.”

Simon Stevens, director at Simon Stevens Associates, said: “As an AA recognised and recently refurbished landmark hotel in the heart of Farnham’s market district, The Bush Hotel presents a unique opportunity to acquire a prime town centre site hotel where the bedrooms enjoy such an oasis of calm along with a large car park for its central location.”

In rating the hotel four stars, the AA said the hotel was a “long-standing gem in central Farnham” which “blends centuries-old heritage with quietly modern updates.”