The names of all candidates in the Hampshire County Council elections on May 7 have been published.

Here is the full list of candidates broken down by area:

East Hampshire

Alton Rural

David John Burton — Reform UK

Barrington Clarke — Labour Party

Antonia Mary Cox — Conservative Party

Alexandra Lilian Ehrmann — Liberal Democrat

Ben Wills — Green Party

Alton Town

Alexandra Faulkner-Hardy — Labour Party

Brighton Gono — Conservative Party

Andrew James Oates — Reform UK

Lorna Jayne Woodcroft — Green Party

Emily Catherine Young — Liberal Democrat

Catherington

Raja Ali — Liberal Democrat

Ian Robert Cousins — Social Democratic Party

Matthew Frederick William Kellermann — Reform UK

Darren Meredith — Labour Party

Jim Rodgers — Green Party

Ian James Young — Conservative Party

Liphook, Headley and Grayshott

Chris Bullick — Reform UK

Debbie Curnow-Ford — Conservative Party

James Edward Hogan — Green Party

Diana Lovelock — Labour Party

Bobby Smith — Liberal Democrat

Petersfield Butser

Ian Scott Brodrick — Reform UK

Oliver Edward Hailstone — Green Party

Yvonne Heaton — Labour Party

Robert Mocatta — Conservative Party

David George Podger — Liberal Democrat

Petersfield Hangers

Marley Bury — Green Party

Richard Carthew — Labour Party

Nicholas Drew — Conservative Party

Thomas Adam Figgins — Liberal Democrat

Robert Bernard Waddell — Reform UK

Whitehill, Bordon and Lindford

Chris Botten — Liberal Democrat

Jason Harry Guy — Green Party

Dave Hedley — Labour Party

Andy Tree — Whitehill and Bordon Community Party

Tasha Vodden — Reform UK

Mike Willis — Conservative Party

Rushmoor

Aldershot North

Gaynor Austin — Labour Party

Kevin Betsworth — Reform UK

Daryl Higgs — Green Party

Alan Hilliar — Liberal Democrats

Daniel Andrew Kelly — Conservative Party

Aldershot South

Hazel Louise Agombar — Green Party

Keith Dibble — Labour Party

Ken Tranter — Reform UK

Mark Trotter — Liberal Democrats

Bill Withers — Conservative Party

Farnborough North

Jules Crossley — Green Party

Christine Avril Guinness — Labour Party

Olive Jane O’Dowd-Booth — Liberal Democrats

Ian Michael Brumwell Simpson — Reform UK

Stuart Trussler — Conservative Party

Farnborough South

Craig William Card — Liberal Democrats

Roz Chadd — Conservative Party

Zak Khan — Green Party

Joey Noyce — Reform UK

Gareth Idris Williams — Labour Party

Farnborough West

Leola Jane Card — Liberal Democrats

Rod Cooper — Conservative Party

Chris Harding — Reform UK

Becky Miles — Labour Party

Andy Wilson — Green Party

Hart

Church Crookham and Ewshot

Adam James Coulthard — Labour Party

Spencer Jon Farmer — Conservative Party

Alan John Oliver — Community Campaign (Hart)

Sven Saar — Green Party

Candice Janine Walmsley — Reform UK

Fleet Town

Steve Forster — Local Conservatives

Alan Howling ‘Laud’ Hope — Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Jacky Moore — Green Party

George Martin Parnell — Reform UK

Andrew Neil Perkins — Labour Party

Peter James Wildsmith — Liberal Democrat

Hartley Wintney and Yateley West

Tim Davies — Conservative Party

Elaine Fordham — Labour Party

Andy George — Green Party

David Thomas Lovell — Reform UK

Richard James Quarterman — Liberal Democrat

Odiham and Hook

Amanda Jane Affleck-Cruise — Labour Party

Ann Christine Baty — Liberal Democrat

Chris Dorn — Conservative Party

Adam Jacobs — Green Party

Clive Robert Lawrance — Reform UK

Yateley East and Blackwater

Stuart Gerard Bailey — Liberal Democrat

Simon James Birtwistle — Conservative Party

Trevor Lloyd-Jones — Reform UK

Patrick Benedict Ryan — Green Party

Benjamin Wickins — Labour Party

Basingstoke and Deane

Basingstoke Central

Paul Briley — Green Party

Sean Dillow — Conservative Party

Abdel Ibrahim — Labour Party

John Daniel Shaw — Liberal Democrat

Alan Harvey Stone — Reform UK

Basingstoke North

Michael Berwick-Gooding — Liberal Democrat

Ricardo Ferreira — Conservative Party

Dee Marsland-Round — Green Party

Duncan Philip Stone — Reform UK

Sajish Tom — Labour Party

Basingstoke North West

James Barker — Reform UK

Christopher Andrew Duggan — Green Party

Angela Freeman — Labour Party

Arun Mummalaneni — Conservative Party

Mark Edmund Scott — Liberal Democrat

Basingstoke South East

Zander Fitzgerald — Green Party

Gavin James — Liberal Democrat

Christina Sheila Jordan — Reform UK

Andrew David McCormick — Labour and Co-operative Party

Kishor Patel — Conservative Party

Basingstoke South West

Lilly Rose Beeson — Labour Party

Andrea Karen Bowes — Liberal Democrat

Spencer John Cleary — Reform UK

Jenny Gumbrell — Green Party

Stacy Hart — The All In Party

Stephen Reid — Conservative Party

Calleva

Lorraine Harper — Reform UK

Bradley David Phillips — Labour Party

Gary Scott — Green Party

Jo Slimin — Liberal Democrat

Rhydian Peter Vaughan — Conservative Party

Candovers, Oakley and Overton

Christopher Michael Aldous — Reform UK

Robert Charles Cooper — Liberal Democrat

Juliet Mary Henderson — Local Conservatives

Barney Scott — Green Party

Michael Stockwell — Labour Party

Loddon

Jonathan Jenkin — Green Party

Ruth Elizabeth Kellaway — Labour Party

Richard Mark Lilleker — Liberal Democrat

Paul Edward Miller — Reform UK

Stephen Parker — Conservative Party

Tadley and Baughurst

Maria Higson — Local Conservatives

Ralph Louis Kent — Green Party

Victoria Rhodes — Reform UK

Wayne Terry — Labour Party

Mark Alistair Wilson-Thomas — Liberal Democrat

Whitchurch and The Cleres

Claudia Jane Camden-Smith — Green Party

David William Conquest — Liberal Democrat

Phil Jeffery — Reform UK

Michael Mumford — Labour Party

Tom Thacker — Local Conservatives

Eastleigh

Bishopstoke and Fair Oak

Ben Burcombe-Filer — Conservative Party

Nick Couldrey — Liberal Democrat

Dani Hosford — The Green Party

Louise Anne Parker-Jones — Independent

Xander Peace — Labour Party

Graeme Richard Smith — Reform UK

Botley and Hedge End North

Edward Hill — Labour Party

Russ Kitching — Independent

Rupert Gregory Miles Kyrle — Liberal Democrat

Finn Lennon — Conservative Party

Luke Leslie Ottley — The Green Party

Lee Tindal — Reform UK

Chandler’s Ford

Chris Gibbs — Labour Party

Tim Groves — Liberal Democrat

Michael James Hibberd — Reform UK

Shelagh Lee — Conservative Party

Oliver Smith — The Green Party

Eastleigh North

Alex Culley — Reform UK

Gavin Ellys — Conservative Party

Alan Joseph McDonald — The Green Party

Tanya Park — Liberal Democrat

Zak Southward — Labour Party

Eastleigh South

Prad Bains — Liberal Democrat

Clare Lorraine Fawcett — Reform UK

Steven Peter Phillips — Labour Party

Yogesh Saxena — Conservative Party

Jim Smith — The Green Party

Hamble

Joshua Buckle — The Green Party

Carys Chestnut — Conservative Party

Neil Leslie Fleming — Reform UK

Keith House — Liberal Democrat

Dennis Robinson — Labour Party

Hedge End and West End South

Ebi Animadu — Labour Party

Tonia Craig — Liberal Democrat

Jerry Hall — Conservative Party

Craig Palmer — Reform UK

Dave Waghorn — The Green Party

West End and Horton Heath

Hannah Amy Bowyer — Labour Party

Steve Broomfield — Conservative Party

Steve Humby — Reform UK

Ben David Parry — The Green Party

Bruce Robert Tennent — Liberal Democrat

Fareham

Fareham Crofton

Jim Forrest — Liberal Democrats

Pal Kaur Hayre — Conservative Party

Nick Lyle — Green Party candidate

Lynne Murray — Labour Party

Peter Watson — Reform UK

Fareham Portchester

Chrissie Bainbridge — Liberal Democrats

Dave Eggleton — Reform UK

Peter Andrew Maunder — Conservative Party

David Silvester Palk — Green Party candidate

Richard Edward Ryan — Labour Party

Fareham Sarisbury

Joanne Burton — Conservative Party

Graham Stanley Everdell — Liberal Democrats

Damilola Ogunleye — Labour Party

Josh Read — Reform UK

Polly Sanderson — Green Party candidate

Fareham Titchfield

Julie Elizabeth Bird — Conservative Party

Richard Blythin — Liberal Democrats

Kat Bull — Green Party candidate

Lorraine Drinkwater — Labour Party

Gary Fisk — Reform UK

Fareham Town

Gemma Furnivall — Labour Party

David Hamilton — Liberal Democrats

Richard Harris — Reform UK

Baz Marie — Green Party candidate

Dominic Stuart Martin — Labour Party

John Vivian — Green Party candidate

Lisa Jane Whittle — Conservative Party

Paul William Whittle — Conservative Party

Kirsten Wiltshire — Liberal Democrats

Paul Woolley — Reform UK

Fareham Warsash

Mike Ford — Conservative Party

David Anthony Rodgers — Labour Party

Jon Sacker — Liberal Democrats

Steve Wallace — Reform UK

Jake Ian Waterfall — Green Party

Gosport

Bridgemary

Paul Thomas Carter — Reform UK

Ivan Lincoln Gray — Labour Party

Steve Hammond — Liberal Democrat

Lucy Catherine MacLennan — Green Party

Supriya Namdeo — Local Conservatives

Hardway

Sue Ballard — Liberal Democrat

Stephen Alan Osborne — Labour Party

Anthony Sudworth — Green Party

Robert Charles Stewart Thompson — Conservative Party

Colin John Towell — Reform UK

Lee

Ian Richard Brown — Reform UK

Jonathan Brown — Labour and Co-operative Party

Graham Burgess — Conservative Party

Clive Foster-Reed — Liberal Democrat

Matt Reeve-Fowkes — Green Party

Leesland and Town

Tynan James Bryant — Labour Party

Lucy Helen Cooper — Green Party

Zoe Huggins — Local Conservatives

Rob Hylands — Liberal Democrat

Paul Jacobs — Reform UK

Lesley Mary Doris Meenaghan — Conservative Party

Hilary Ruth Percival — Labour Party

Aid Smalley — Green Party

Emily Jane Strudwick — Reform UK

Julie Karen Westerby — Liberal Democrat

Havant

Cowplain and Hart Plain

Jason Gillen — Reform UK

Isabel Harrison — Liberal Democrats

David John Keast — Conservative Party

Clare Louise Wakeley — Green Party

Emsworth and St Faiths

Dan Berwick — Labour Party

Michael Lind — Liberal Democrats

Andrew James Proctor — Conservative Party

Gráinne Mary Rason — Green Party

Jerry White — Reform UK

Hayling Island

Jonathan David Hulls — Green Party

Peter Glyn Oliver — Labour Party

Lance Charles Quantrill — Conservative Party

Michael Rennie — Reform UK

North East Havant

Catherine Billam — Liberal Democrats

Richard Joseph Spence Brown — Labour Party

George David Madgwick — Reform UK

Henry Nathan Mitchell — Green Party

Tim Pike — Conservative Party

North West Havant

Lulu Bowerman — Conservative Party

Philippa Gray — Liberal Democrats

Jason Clyde Horton — Labour Party

Peter May — Green Party

Paul McCormick — Reform UK

Purbrook and Stakes South

Daniel Michael Grove — Green Party

Simon Bruce Hagan — Labour Party

Antonia Harrison — Liberal Democrats

Terry Robin Norton — Reform UK

Diana Patrick — Conservative Party

Waterloo and Stakes North

Munazza Faiz — Labour Party

Mark Anthony John Inkster — Conservative Party

Steve Mayne — Green Party

Gwen Robinson — Reform UK

Paul Tansom — Liberal Democrats

New Forest

Brockenhurst

Barbara Czoch — Green Party

Peter F Dance — Labour Party

Hannah Phillips — Liberal Democrats

Dan Poole — Local Conservatives

Simon Smith — Reform UK

Dibden and Hythe

Ruth Margaret Arundell — Green Party

Peter Carroll — Labour Party

Kate Crisell — Local Conservatives

Jon Golding — Reform UK

Doug Holloway — Your Party

Malcolm Spencer Wade — Liberal Democrats

Lymington and Boldre

Jack Davies — Liberal Democrats

Barry Frank Dunning — Reform UK

Jacqui England — Independent

Sally Johnston — Labour Party

Ian Mark Loveless — Conservative Party

Nizam Mamode — Green Party

Lyndhurst and Fordingbridge

Jason Lewis — Reform UK

David Jonathan Millar — Liberal Democrats

Janet Elizabeth Richards — Green Party

Brice Stratford — Local Conservatives

Chris Willsher — Labour Party

New Milton

Wynford Bevan Davies — Liberal Democrats

Kirsty Elizabeth Gray — Green Party

Alan Dennis O’Sullivan — Conservative Party

Julie Vigor — Reform UK

Jerry Weber — Labour Party

New Milton North, Milford and Hordle

Fran Carpenter — Conservative Party

Lindsey Cooper — Reform UK

Sherri Johnstone — Labour Party

Clare Jessica Muir — Green Party

Aidan John Reed — Liberal Democrats

Ringwood

Janet Cox — Green Party

Luke Andrew Thomas Dadford — Liberal Democrats

Martin John Eyre — Reform UK

Peter Kelleher — Labour Party

Steve Rippon-Swaine — Conservative Party

Michael Hamilton Thierry — Independent

South Waterside

Peter James Armstrong — Independent

Paul Stephen Barrett — Reform UK

Pauline Brown — Labour Party

Chris Jones — Green Party

Laura Kim O’Halloran — Local Conservatives

Angela Louise Pearson — Liberal Democrats

Totton North and Netley Marsh

Ian Charles Coombes — Reform UK

Jasper Francis Arthur Dalby — Green Party

Adrian Johnstone — Labour Party

Neville Stuart Penman — Local Conservatives

Caroline Louise Rackham — Liberal Democrats

Totton South and Marchwood

Oliver William Alford-Evans — Green Party

Len Harris — Local Conservatives

David Harrison — Liberal Democrats

Ken Kershaw — Labour Party

Kevin Smith — Reform UK

Test Valley

Andover North

Geoff McBride — Labour Party

Vincent McGarry — Reform UK

Kirsty Marie North — Local Conservatives

Jason Lloyd Sangster — Liberal Democrats

Tom Waddington — Green Party

Andover South

Zilliah Helena Brooks — Local Conservatives

Richard Davis — Reform UK

Christopher Edward Ecclestone — Libertarian Party UK

Andy Fitchet — Labour Party

Luigi Stefano John Gregori — Liberal Democrats

William Andrew Jackson — Independent

Rachel Marie Pattinson-West — Green Party

Andover West

Christopher David Donnelly — Local Conservatives

Robin Hughes — Liberal Democrats

Philippa Jane Roll — Labour Party

Harry Sheffield — Reform UK

Alan Wright — Green Party

Baddesley

Sarah Fearn — Labour Party

Peter Lazic — Reform UK

Mike Munro — Green Party

Nigel Graham Nicholson — Local Conservatives

Sally Yalden — Liberal Democrats

Romsey Rural

Nick Adams-King — Local Conservatives

Victoria Ann Burbidge — Liberal Democrats

Gary Michael Cooper — Reform UK

Adrian John Paul Field — Labour Party

Matthew Smith — Green Party

Romsey Town

Sandra Julia Gidley — Liberal Democrats

Neil Antony Judd — Green Party

Tim Mayer — Local Conservatives

James Lindley Owen — Labour Party

Christina Pointer — Reform UK

Test Valley Central

David Nicholas Alwyne Drew — Local Conservatives

Bud Pollard — Liberal Democrats

Connor Edward Shaw — Green Party

Linda Sheffield — Reform UK

Tessa Susan Valentine — Labour Party

Winchester

Bishops Waltham

Liam Robert Bailey-Morgan — Green Party

Neil Bolton — Local Conservatives

Steve Haines — Labour Party

Peter James Jordan — Reform UK

Jonathan Williams — Liberal Democrats

Itchen Valley

Signe Biddle — Local Conservatives

Nicholas Brian Fortescue Hubbard — Reform UK

Jackie Porter — Liberal Democrats

Tom Street — Green Party

Jamie Trodden — Labour Party

Meon Valley

Martyn Kevin Davis — Labour Party

Charlotte Lee Northbrook — Reform UK

Alex Rennie — Local Conservatives

Anne Small — Liberal Democrats

Malcolm Wallace — Green Party

Sean Gerrard Whelan — Independent

Winchester Downlands

James Edward Batho — Liberal Democrats

Jacob Battison — Green Party

Alison Phyllis Cochrane — Labour Party

Lincoln Redding — Reform UK

Jan Warwick — Local Conservatives

Winchester Eastgate

James Edward Crabb — Wessex Regionalists

Patrick Davies — Labour Party

Lorraine Estelle — Green Party

Paula Wendy Ferguson — Liberal Democrats

Sukhdev Raj — Reform UK

Ian Donald Tait — Local Conservatives

Winchester Southern Parishes

Amanda Aldridge — Reform UK

Angela Clear — Liberal Democrats

Paula Langford-Smith — Conservative Party

Margaret Ann Rees — Labour Party

Ben Thomas — Green Party

Winchester Westgate

Mark Lawrence Gordon Adams — Reform UK

Caroline Horrill — Local Conservatives

Lucy Emma Sims — Labour Party

Martin Tod — Liberal Democrats

Simon James Warde — Green Party