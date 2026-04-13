The names of all candidates in the Hampshire County Council elections on May 7 have been published.
Here is the full list of candidates broken down by area:
East Hampshire
Alton Rural
David John Burton — Reform UK
Barrington Clarke — Labour Party
Antonia Mary Cox — Conservative Party
Alexandra Lilian Ehrmann — Liberal Democrat
Ben Wills — Green Party
Alton Town
Alexandra Faulkner-Hardy — Labour Party
Brighton Gono — Conservative Party
Andrew James Oates — Reform UK
Lorna Jayne Woodcroft — Green Party
Emily Catherine Young — Liberal Democrat
Catherington
Raja Ali — Liberal Democrat
Ian Robert Cousins — Social Democratic Party
Matthew Frederick William Kellermann — Reform UK
Darren Meredith — Labour Party
Jim Rodgers — Green Party
Ian James Young — Conservative Party
Liphook, Headley and Grayshott
Chris Bullick — Reform UK
Debbie Curnow-Ford — Conservative Party
James Edward Hogan — Green Party
Diana Lovelock — Labour Party
Bobby Smith — Liberal Democrat
Petersfield Butser
Ian Scott Brodrick — Reform UK
Oliver Edward Hailstone — Green Party
Yvonne Heaton — Labour Party
Robert Mocatta — Conservative Party
David George Podger — Liberal Democrat
Petersfield Hangers
Marley Bury — Green Party
Richard Carthew — Labour Party
Nicholas Drew — Conservative Party
Thomas Adam Figgins — Liberal Democrat
Robert Bernard Waddell — Reform UK
Whitehill, Bordon and Lindford
Chris Botten — Liberal Democrat
Jason Harry Guy — Green Party
Dave Hedley — Labour Party
Andy Tree — Whitehill and Bordon Community Party
Tasha Vodden — Reform UK
Mike Willis — Conservative Party
Rushmoor
Aldershot North
Gaynor Austin — Labour Party
Kevin Betsworth — Reform UK
Daryl Higgs — Green Party
Alan Hilliar — Liberal Democrats
Daniel Andrew Kelly — Conservative Party
Aldershot South
Hazel Louise Agombar — Green Party
Keith Dibble — Labour Party
Ken Tranter — Reform UK
Mark Trotter — Liberal Democrats
Bill Withers — Conservative Party
Farnborough North
Jules Crossley — Green Party
Christine Avril Guinness — Labour Party
Olive Jane O’Dowd-Booth — Liberal Democrats
Ian Michael Brumwell Simpson — Reform UK
Stuart Trussler — Conservative Party
Farnborough South
Craig William Card — Liberal Democrats
Roz Chadd — Conservative Party
Zak Khan — Green Party
Joey Noyce — Reform UK
Gareth Idris Williams — Labour Party
Farnborough West
Leola Jane Card — Liberal Democrats
Rod Cooper — Conservative Party
Chris Harding — Reform UK
Becky Miles — Labour Party
Andy Wilson — Green Party
Hart
Church Crookham and Ewshot
Adam James Coulthard — Labour Party
Spencer Jon Farmer — Conservative Party
Alan John Oliver — Community Campaign (Hart)
Sven Saar — Green Party
Candice Janine Walmsley — Reform UK
Fleet Town
Steve Forster — Local Conservatives
Alan Howling ‘Laud’ Hope — Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Jacky Moore — Green Party
George Martin Parnell — Reform UK
Andrew Neil Perkins — Labour Party
Peter James Wildsmith — Liberal Democrat
Hartley Wintney and Yateley West
Tim Davies — Conservative Party
Elaine Fordham — Labour Party
Andy George — Green Party
David Thomas Lovell — Reform UK
Richard James Quarterman — Liberal Democrat
Odiham and Hook
Amanda Jane Affleck-Cruise — Labour Party
Ann Christine Baty — Liberal Democrat
Chris Dorn — Conservative Party
Adam Jacobs — Green Party
Clive Robert Lawrance — Reform UK
Yateley East and Blackwater
Stuart Gerard Bailey — Liberal Democrat
Simon James Birtwistle — Conservative Party
Trevor Lloyd-Jones — Reform UK
Patrick Benedict Ryan — Green Party
Benjamin Wickins — Labour Party
Basingstoke and Deane
Basingstoke Central
Paul Briley — Green Party
Sean Dillow — Conservative Party
Abdel Ibrahim — Labour Party
John Daniel Shaw — Liberal Democrat
Alan Harvey Stone — Reform UK
Basingstoke North
Michael Berwick-Gooding — Liberal Democrat
Ricardo Ferreira — Conservative Party
Dee Marsland-Round — Green Party
Duncan Philip Stone — Reform UK
Sajish Tom — Labour Party
Basingstoke North West
James Barker — Reform UK
Christopher Andrew Duggan — Green Party
Angela Freeman — Labour Party
Arun Mummalaneni — Conservative Party
Mark Edmund Scott — Liberal Democrat
Basingstoke South East
Zander Fitzgerald — Green Party
Gavin James — Liberal Democrat
Christina Sheila Jordan — Reform UK
Andrew David McCormick — Labour and Co-operative Party
Kishor Patel — Conservative Party
Basingstoke South West
Lilly Rose Beeson — Labour Party
Andrea Karen Bowes — Liberal Democrat
Spencer John Cleary — Reform UK
Jenny Gumbrell — Green Party
Stacy Hart — The All In Party
Stephen Reid — Conservative Party
Calleva
Lorraine Harper — Reform UK
Bradley David Phillips — Labour Party
Gary Scott — Green Party
Jo Slimin — Liberal Democrat
Rhydian Peter Vaughan — Conservative Party
Candovers, Oakley and Overton
Christopher Michael Aldous — Reform UK
Robert Charles Cooper — Liberal Democrat
Juliet Mary Henderson — Local Conservatives
Barney Scott — Green Party
Michael Stockwell — Labour Party
Loddon
Jonathan Jenkin — Green Party
Ruth Elizabeth Kellaway — Labour Party
Richard Mark Lilleker — Liberal Democrat
Paul Edward Miller — Reform UK
Stephen Parker — Conservative Party
Tadley and Baughurst
Maria Higson — Local Conservatives
Ralph Louis Kent — Green Party
Victoria Rhodes — Reform UK
Wayne Terry — Labour Party
Mark Alistair Wilson-Thomas — Liberal Democrat
Whitchurch and The Cleres
Claudia Jane Camden-Smith — Green Party
David William Conquest — Liberal Democrat
Phil Jeffery — Reform UK
Michael Mumford — Labour Party
Tom Thacker — Local Conservatives
Eastleigh
Bishopstoke and Fair Oak
Ben Burcombe-Filer — Conservative Party
Nick Couldrey — Liberal Democrat
Dani Hosford — The Green Party
Louise Anne Parker-Jones — Independent
Xander Peace — Labour Party
Graeme Richard Smith — Reform UK
Botley and Hedge End North
Edward Hill — Labour Party
Russ Kitching — Independent
Rupert Gregory Miles Kyrle — Liberal Democrat
Finn Lennon — Conservative Party
Luke Leslie Ottley — The Green Party
Lee Tindal — Reform UK
Chandler’s Ford
Chris Gibbs — Labour Party
Tim Groves — Liberal Democrat
Michael James Hibberd — Reform UK
Shelagh Lee — Conservative Party
Oliver Smith — The Green Party
Eastleigh North
Alex Culley — Reform UK
Gavin Ellys — Conservative Party
Alan Joseph McDonald — The Green Party
Tanya Park — Liberal Democrat
Zak Southward — Labour Party
Eastleigh South
Prad Bains — Liberal Democrat
Clare Lorraine Fawcett — Reform UK
Steven Peter Phillips — Labour Party
Yogesh Saxena — Conservative Party
Jim Smith — The Green Party
Hamble
Joshua Buckle — The Green Party
Carys Chestnut — Conservative Party
Neil Leslie Fleming — Reform UK
Keith House — Liberal Democrat
Dennis Robinson — Labour Party
Hedge End and West End South
Ebi Animadu — Labour Party
Tonia Craig — Liberal Democrat
Jerry Hall — Conservative Party
Craig Palmer — Reform UK
Dave Waghorn — The Green Party
West End and Horton Heath
Hannah Amy Bowyer — Labour Party
Steve Broomfield — Conservative Party
Steve Humby — Reform UK
Ben David Parry — The Green Party
Bruce Robert Tennent — Liberal Democrat
Fareham
Fareham Crofton
Jim Forrest — Liberal Democrats
Pal Kaur Hayre — Conservative Party
Nick Lyle — Green Party candidate
Lynne Murray — Labour Party
Peter Watson — Reform UK
Fareham Portchester
Chrissie Bainbridge — Liberal Democrats
Dave Eggleton — Reform UK
Peter Andrew Maunder — Conservative Party
David Silvester Palk — Green Party candidate
Richard Edward Ryan — Labour Party
Fareham Sarisbury
Joanne Burton — Conservative Party
Graham Stanley Everdell — Liberal Democrats
Damilola Ogunleye — Labour Party
Josh Read — Reform UK
Polly Sanderson — Green Party candidate
Fareham Titchfield
Julie Elizabeth Bird — Conservative Party
Richard Blythin — Liberal Democrats
Kat Bull — Green Party candidate
Lorraine Drinkwater — Labour Party
Gary Fisk — Reform UK
Fareham Town
Gemma Furnivall — Labour Party
David Hamilton — Liberal Democrats
Richard Harris — Reform UK
Baz Marie — Green Party candidate
Dominic Stuart Martin — Labour Party
John Vivian — Green Party candidate
Lisa Jane Whittle — Conservative Party
Paul William Whittle — Conservative Party
Kirsten Wiltshire — Liberal Democrats
Paul Woolley — Reform UK
Fareham Warsash
Mike Ford — Conservative Party
David Anthony Rodgers — Labour Party
Jon Sacker — Liberal Democrats
Steve Wallace — Reform UK
Jake Ian Waterfall — Green Party
Gosport
Bridgemary
Paul Thomas Carter — Reform UK
Ivan Lincoln Gray — Labour Party
Steve Hammond — Liberal Democrat
Lucy Catherine MacLennan — Green Party
Supriya Namdeo — Local Conservatives
Hardway
Sue Ballard — Liberal Democrat
Stephen Alan Osborne — Labour Party
Anthony Sudworth — Green Party
Robert Charles Stewart Thompson — Conservative Party
Colin John Towell — Reform UK
Lee
Ian Richard Brown — Reform UK
Jonathan Brown — Labour and Co-operative Party
Graham Burgess — Conservative Party
Clive Foster-Reed — Liberal Democrat
Matt Reeve-Fowkes — Green Party
Leesland and Town
Tynan James Bryant — Labour Party
Lucy Helen Cooper — Green Party
Zoe Huggins — Local Conservatives
Rob Hylands — Liberal Democrat
Paul Jacobs — Reform UK
Lesley Mary Doris Meenaghan — Conservative Party
Hilary Ruth Percival — Labour Party
Aid Smalley — Green Party
Emily Jane Strudwick — Reform UK
Julie Karen Westerby — Liberal Democrat
Havant
Cowplain and Hart Plain
Jason Gillen — Reform UK
Isabel Harrison — Liberal Democrats
David John Keast — Conservative Party
Clare Louise Wakeley — Green Party
Emsworth and St Faiths
Dan Berwick — Labour Party
Michael Lind — Liberal Democrats
Andrew James Proctor — Conservative Party
Gráinne Mary Rason — Green Party
Jerry White — Reform UK
Hayling Island
Jonathan David Hulls — Green Party
Peter Glyn Oliver — Labour Party
Lance Charles Quantrill — Conservative Party
Michael Rennie — Reform UK
North East Havant
Catherine Billam — Liberal Democrats
Richard Joseph Spence Brown — Labour Party
George David Madgwick — Reform UK
Henry Nathan Mitchell — Green Party
Tim Pike — Conservative Party
North West Havant
Lulu Bowerman — Conservative Party
Philippa Gray — Liberal Democrats
Jason Clyde Horton — Labour Party
Peter May — Green Party
Paul McCormick — Reform UK
Purbrook and Stakes South
Daniel Michael Grove — Green Party
Simon Bruce Hagan — Labour Party
Antonia Harrison — Liberal Democrats
Terry Robin Norton — Reform UK
Diana Patrick — Conservative Party
Waterloo and Stakes North
Munazza Faiz — Labour Party
Mark Anthony John Inkster — Conservative Party
Steve Mayne — Green Party
Gwen Robinson — Reform UK
Paul Tansom — Liberal Democrats
New Forest
Brockenhurst
Barbara Czoch — Green Party
Peter F Dance — Labour Party
Hannah Phillips — Liberal Democrats
Dan Poole — Local Conservatives
Simon Smith — Reform UK
Dibden and Hythe
Ruth Margaret Arundell — Green Party
Peter Carroll — Labour Party
Kate Crisell — Local Conservatives
Jon Golding — Reform UK
Doug Holloway — Your Party
Malcolm Spencer Wade — Liberal Democrats
Lymington and Boldre
Jack Davies — Liberal Democrats
Barry Frank Dunning — Reform UK
Jacqui England — Independent
Sally Johnston — Labour Party
Ian Mark Loveless — Conservative Party
Nizam Mamode — Green Party
Lyndhurst and Fordingbridge
Jason Lewis — Reform UK
David Jonathan Millar — Liberal Democrats
Janet Elizabeth Richards — Green Party
Brice Stratford — Local Conservatives
Chris Willsher — Labour Party
New Milton
Wynford Bevan Davies — Liberal Democrats
Kirsty Elizabeth Gray — Green Party
Alan Dennis O’Sullivan — Conservative Party
Julie Vigor — Reform UK
Jerry Weber — Labour Party
New Milton North, Milford and Hordle
Fran Carpenter — Conservative Party
Lindsey Cooper — Reform UK
Sherri Johnstone — Labour Party
Clare Jessica Muir — Green Party
Aidan John Reed — Liberal Democrats
Ringwood
Janet Cox — Green Party
Luke Andrew Thomas Dadford — Liberal Democrats
Martin John Eyre — Reform UK
Peter Kelleher — Labour Party
Steve Rippon-Swaine — Conservative Party
Michael Hamilton Thierry — Independent
South Waterside
Peter James Armstrong — Independent
Paul Stephen Barrett — Reform UK
Pauline Brown — Labour Party
Chris Jones — Green Party
Laura Kim O’Halloran — Local Conservatives
Angela Louise Pearson — Liberal Democrats
Totton North and Netley Marsh
Ian Charles Coombes — Reform UK
Jasper Francis Arthur Dalby — Green Party
Adrian Johnstone — Labour Party
Neville Stuart Penman — Local Conservatives
Caroline Louise Rackham — Liberal Democrats
Totton South and Marchwood
Oliver William Alford-Evans — Green Party
Len Harris — Local Conservatives
David Harrison — Liberal Democrats
Ken Kershaw — Labour Party
Kevin Smith — Reform UK
Test Valley
Andover North
Geoff McBride — Labour Party
Vincent McGarry — Reform UK
Kirsty Marie North — Local Conservatives
Jason Lloyd Sangster — Liberal Democrats
Tom Waddington — Green Party
Andover South
Zilliah Helena Brooks — Local Conservatives
Richard Davis — Reform UK
Christopher Edward Ecclestone — Libertarian Party UK
Andy Fitchet — Labour Party
Luigi Stefano John Gregori — Liberal Democrats
William Andrew Jackson — Independent
Rachel Marie Pattinson-West — Green Party
Andover West
Christopher David Donnelly — Local Conservatives
Robin Hughes — Liberal Democrats
Philippa Jane Roll — Labour Party
Harry Sheffield — Reform UK
Alan Wright — Green Party
Baddesley
Sarah Fearn — Labour Party
Peter Lazic — Reform UK
Mike Munro — Green Party
Nigel Graham Nicholson — Local Conservatives
Sally Yalden — Liberal Democrats
Romsey Rural
Nick Adams-King — Local Conservatives
Victoria Ann Burbidge — Liberal Democrats
Gary Michael Cooper — Reform UK
Adrian John Paul Field — Labour Party
Matthew Smith — Green Party
Romsey Town
Sandra Julia Gidley — Liberal Democrats
Neil Antony Judd — Green Party
Tim Mayer — Local Conservatives
James Lindley Owen — Labour Party
Christina Pointer — Reform UK
Test Valley Central
David Nicholas Alwyne Drew — Local Conservatives
Bud Pollard — Liberal Democrats
Connor Edward Shaw — Green Party
Linda Sheffield — Reform UK
Tessa Susan Valentine — Labour Party
Winchester
Bishops Waltham
Liam Robert Bailey-Morgan — Green Party
Neil Bolton — Local Conservatives
Steve Haines — Labour Party
Peter James Jordan — Reform UK
Jonathan Williams — Liberal Democrats
Itchen Valley
Signe Biddle — Local Conservatives
Nicholas Brian Fortescue Hubbard — Reform UK
Jackie Porter — Liberal Democrats
Tom Street — Green Party
Jamie Trodden — Labour Party
Meon Valley
Martyn Kevin Davis — Labour Party
Charlotte Lee Northbrook — Reform UK
Alex Rennie — Local Conservatives
Anne Small — Liberal Democrats
Malcolm Wallace — Green Party
Sean Gerrard Whelan — Independent
Winchester Downlands
James Edward Batho — Liberal Democrats
Jacob Battison — Green Party
Alison Phyllis Cochrane — Labour Party
Lincoln Redding — Reform UK
Jan Warwick — Local Conservatives
Winchester Eastgate
James Edward Crabb — Wessex Regionalists
Patrick Davies — Labour Party
Lorraine Estelle — Green Party
Paula Wendy Ferguson — Liberal Democrats
Sukhdev Raj — Reform UK
Ian Donald Tait — Local Conservatives
Winchester Southern Parishes
Amanda Aldridge — Reform UK
Angela Clear — Liberal Democrats
Paula Langford-Smith — Conservative Party
Margaret Ann Rees — Labour Party
Ben Thomas — Green Party
Winchester Westgate
Mark Lawrence Gordon Adams — Reform UK
Caroline Horrill — Local Conservatives
Lucy Emma Sims — Labour Party
Martin Tod — Liberal Democrats
Simon James Warde — Green Party
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