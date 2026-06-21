Hampshire County Council removed seven Union Jack and St George’s flags from highways over the past year but says it does not hold records showing how much the work cost.
The authority disclosed the figure in response to a Freedom of Information request seeking details of the number of flags removed, the cost of the work and the staff time involved.
While the council confirmed seven flags were removed between August 2025 and June 2026, it said information on the cost of the removals and the number of hours spent carrying out the work was not recorded.
In its response, Hampshire County Council said the flags would have been removed by staff undertaking routine maintenance or standard highways inspections.
The figures can be compared with those released by Southampton City Council, which previously said it removed almost 400 flags since August 1, 2025 until late April at a cost of more than £8,000.
Hampshire County Council said no traffic management costs were recorded during the removal of the seven flags.
The findings have drawn criticism from Reform UK’s leader on Hampshire County Council, Cllr George Madgwick.
He said: “My opinion has always been clear. British flags of the United Kingdom and St George’s Cross should be displayed proudly across the nation wherever safe to do so.
“I do not support past council decisions at removing flags that were displayed safely.
“Given the World Cup, I’d hope to see more flags up across the county as we support our Three Lions.”
The issue has also been the subject of competing petitions in Basingstoke.
A petition launched in early May calling on Hampshire County Council to enforce rules on unauthorised flags attached to lampposts has attracted more than 1,300 signatures.
A second petition launched later that month has attracted more than 600 signatures from people who want England flags to remain on display during the World Cup.
A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: “We would continue to encourage members of the public to consider the safety of themselves and other highways users when placing unauthorised items on property owned or maintained by the County Council, particularly in the case of streetlights.
“Our position remains that items already placed will be considered for removal as part of our routine highway maintenance activity.
“Anything that is placed that poses a risk to the safe operation of the public highway, will be prioritised for immediate removal.”
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