As well as securing a landslide victory in West Surrey, the Liberal Democrats also won a commanding majority in the first election for East Surrey Council.
When all the votes had been counted, the Liberal Democrats had won 40 of the 72 seats available, well ahead of the Conservatives in second place with 10.
What had been expected to be a closely fought contest with no overall control quickly became a landslide, with the Liberal Democrats saying the result offered residents a “fresh start” after years of Conservative rule.
The former county council had always been under Conservative control, but the Liberal Democrats have made significant gains in borough elections over the past five years.
Bridget Kendrick, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for East Surrey, said: “I personally thought we had a very strong chance of taking control and a lot of people underestimated the power of Epsom and Ewell Liberal Democrats but we saw it on the ground day in and day out on the door.
“We’ve been very clear that this is an incredible opportunity for a fresh start in East Surrey. This is really about a cultural change of transparency.
“Our priority is adult social care and special education, and across Surrey we have been delivering good services and being financially competent.”
Like the western side of the county, East Surrey will also face inherited debt from its former boroughs and districts. Early estimates suggest the new authority faces an immediate £35 million budget shortfall.
The new East Surrey Council will operate in shadow form during its first year while the two-tier system is dissolved.
East Surrey brings together Elmbridge, Reigate and Banstead, Epsom and Ewell, Mole Valley and Tandridge, along with the eastern half of the former county council area.
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