The Liberal Democrats were the big winners in today’s landmark local elections picking up 56 of the 90 seats on the new West Surrey Council to take overall control of the new authority.
The Conservatives with 20 seats will form the official opposition.
The day started slowly for the Lib Dems after it failed to win anything in the early declarations at Runnymede but the party swept to power once the results from its strongholds in Waverley, Woking, and Surrey Heath came in.
The result was hailed as a reflection of the ‘trust’ residents in Surrey had with the group.
West Surrey faces an immediate uphill struggle as it is the merged authority that will include bankrupt Woking Borough Council and the heavily indebted Runnymede, Spelthorne and Surrey Heath.
Current leader of Waverley Borough Council, Cllr Paul Follows, is tipped to take on a significant role in the newly formed West Surrey.
He said: “You can certainly expect a robust line with the Government on the debt its a matter that needs to be addressed rapidly.
“I am committed to start early doors to start on some of the issues affecting adult social care and special education.
“The new council can start immediately addressing some of those problems.
“We want to create local engagement points for planning and licensing so this vast West Surrey can still be accessible to resident wherever they are.
“I also want to thank everyone who has worked on our campaign for months and everyone in West Surrey who has given their trust. From Haslemere to Staines, it’s a huge trust they have placed in us.
“There a huge amount of work but we are skilled and professional and we will get it done.”
Polling had suggested Reform would become the largest opposition groups but that never materialised at the ballot with the Conservative vote holding strong.
Falling into third place would have been a huge blow for the party that had effectively controlled Surrey County Council since its inception.
Even so, party members, many of whom hold high-profile cabinet positions at the outgoing county, will need to learn how to become effective opposition backbenchers after the landmark election.
The new council will sit in shadow for its first year as the old two teir system of Surrey County Council and its 11 boroughs and districts is wound up.
In their place will be two new mega councils.
West Surrey will comprise of the old Runnymede, Spelthorne, Waverley, Guildford and Surrey Heath boroughs. While in East Surrey will see mergers of Elmbridge, Reigate and Banstead, Epsom and Ewell, Mole Valley, and Tandridge.
One of the first orders of business for the new councils will be to decide who the group leaders will be. In West Surrey high profile candidates include Cllr Paul Follows and Woking Borough Council leader Cllr Ann-Marie Barker.
The picture is less clear in East Surrey as many of the borough leaders are not standing.
Next, and by far the more important, will be to formally set a budget to determine public spending and how services are delivered.
The final result marks a sea change from 2021 when the last county poll was taken when the Conservatives held a commanding position, winning 47 of 81 seats across what is now East and West Surrey.
West Surrey Results in Full:
Liberal Democrats 56 seats
Conservatives, 20
Reform UK, 9
Farnham Residents, 2
Independent, 1
Residents for Guildford and Villages, 1
Runnymede Independent Residents’ Group, 1
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