The creation of a new authority with a £1.3 billion investment fund for the region has reached a key milestone.
Legislation was laid in parliament on Monday, March 16, to allow the Hampshire and the Solent Combined County Authority to be established.
Once set up in the coming months, the authority will have devolved powers from central government to focus on areas such as transport, skills and employment, housing and strategic planning, and economic development.
Councils will continue to run day-to-day services such as social care, waste management and road maintenance.
Hampshire County Council, Isle of Wight Council, Portsmouth City Council and Southampton City Council are working together to finalise the operational framework for the combined authority.
Southampton City Council leader Alex Winning said: “This is a landmark moment for our communities.
“By working together, we will take powers and resources out of Westminster to shape our own local future, drive economic growth, and deliver real benefits for the people of Southampton and the wider region.”
Hampshire County Council leader Nick Adams-King said: “This important legislation now before parliament will enable our region to shape its own economic priorities, giving us the powers and tools needed to drive growth and improve outcomes for local people.
“It presents a huge opportunity for local leaders, businesses, and communities to work together to unlock our area’s full potential.”
The combined authority will operate without a regional mayor until 2028 following the government’s decision to delay the inaugural election for two years.
Dr Ruth Adams has been appointed interim chief executive, while temporary staff are filling key roles including chief financial officer and monitoring officer.
Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said: “Today marks an important step in granting our region the powers and investment it needs to shape our own future.
“For Portsmouth it will mean economic growth and new opportunities for residents and businesses.
“By working together, we can deliver real and lasting benefits for our communities.”
As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the devolution deal for the combined authority includes annual investment funding of £44.6 million a year for 30 years.
The government is handing down 40 percent of the allocation – £17.84 million – for each of the two years before the mayor is elected.
Phil Jordan, Isle of Wight Council leader, said: “This strategic investment gives the Isle of Wight a once‑in‑a‑generation chance to shape its own destiny.
“For the first time, we will have the resources and the influence to drive the changes our island has long deserved — better connections, new skills, good homes, and opportunities that keep our young people here.
“Through the new combined county authority, we can unlock the Island’s creativity, resilience, and community spirit like never before.
“This is more than funding; it is confidence in our future.
“Together, we can, and will, build an Isle of Wight that is thriving, hopeful and leading its own story with pride.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.