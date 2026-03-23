Voters in west Surrey are being urged to make sure they are ready to take part in elections for the new West Surrey unitary council on Thursday, May 7.
The poll marks a major step in the reorganisation of local government in Surrey, which will see the county council and 11 district and borough councils replaced by two new unitary authorities from April 2027.
These include education, roads, waste collection, housing, children’s services and adult social care.
In the east of the county, separate elections will be held on the same day for East Surrey Council, covering Elmbridge, Epsom and Ewell, Mole Valley, Reigate and Banstead, and Tandridge.
Those elected in May will serve for five years until May 2031. Initially, they will form a ‘shadow authority’, setting budgets, council tax and governance arrangements ahead of the new councils formally taking over services on April 1, 2027.
West Surrey Council will have 90 councillors representing 45 wards. Voters will be able to choose up to two councillors in their ward, with the two candidates receiving the most votes elected under the first-past-the-post system.
Details of candidates will be published by 4pm on Friday, April 10 on local council websites, with a full list also available at surreylgrhub.gov.uk
Current county, borough and district councillors will remain in place until March 31, 2027. There will be no scheduled elections for existing councils this May unless a by-election is called, and services will continue as normal during the transition.
Andrew Pritchard, returning officer for the West Surrey elections, said: “Make sure you’re registered to vote if you aren’t already, especially if you have recently moved house, changed your name or just turned 18.
“If you’re in doubt about whether you need to register to vote, or have questions, visit the Electoral Commission’s website, or contact your council.”
To vote, residents must be registered by midnight on April 20. Applications can be made at gov.uk/register-to-vote
Electors can vote in person, by post or by proxy. Those voting in person must bring an accepted form of photo ID, such as a passport, driving licence or older person’s bus pass. Expired ID can be used if the photograph is still a good likeness.
Anyone without suitable ID can apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on April 28.
The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday, April 21. Applications for a proxy vote must be made by 5pm on April 28.
Follow the Herald and Post online and in print for full coverage of the West Surrey elections.
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