White Ribbon UK, the charity engaging men and boys to challenge harmful attitudes, has been supported by SWR since 2022, with many of its Class 450 trains carrying the charity’s logo. This year’s Race the Dark event began in Weymouth just after sunrise, with colleagues carrying a White Ribbon baton through Winchester, Woking and Wimbledon. Staff and volunteers along the relay route invited customers to sign the White Ribbon Promise, reinforcing a culture of respect and safety on trains and at stations. A team of 20 arrived at London Waterloo shortly after 3pm, forming a human chain to mark the rail industry’s stand against violence.