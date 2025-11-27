South Western Railway (SWR) and Hampshire County Council have marked White Ribbon Day and the start of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign with parallel initiatives highlighting the urgent need to tackle violence against women and girls. From a symbolic “Race the Dark” relay across the rail network to survivor-led programmes shaping local services.
White Ribbon UK, the charity engaging men and boys to challenge harmful attitudes, has been supported by SWR since 2022, with many of its Class 450 trains carrying the charity’s logo. This year’s Race the Dark event began in Weymouth just after sunrise, with colleagues carrying a White Ribbon baton through Winchester, Woking and Wimbledon. Staff and volunteers along the relay route invited customers to sign the White Ribbon Promise, reinforcing a culture of respect and safety on trains and at stations. A team of 20 arrived at London Waterloo shortly after 3pm, forming a human chain to mark the rail industry’s stand against violence.
Transport Minister Lilian Greenwood added: “South Western Railway’s support for the White Ribbon campaign shows real leadership in helping to make our transport network a safer place for women and girls. Everyone should feel confident when they travel, and it’s inspiring to see staff taking practical steps to promote safety and equality.”
Over in Hampshire the county council launched its annual 16 Days of Activism programme, featuring community workshops, school training sessions on recognising domestic abuse, a children’s art exhibition called The Art of Being Heard, and the launch of Young People’s Domestic Abuse Ambassadors. An estimated 34,100 women, 18,000 men and more than 42,000 children experience domestic abuse in Hampshire each year. The council works closely with the Authentic Voice Panel of survivors, supported by SafeLives, ensuring services reflect lived experience.
Residents concerned about someone at risk are urged to contact the Hampshire Domestic Abuse Advice Line on 03300 165112.
