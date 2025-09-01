Drivers in and around Waverley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 9pm August 26 to 6am September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Upper Hammer Lane, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound and southbound, Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for tunnel maintenance, diversion via Highways England network.
• A3, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Thursley to Milford, Lane closures for structures inspection.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.