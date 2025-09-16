Drivers in and around Waverley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 9pm August 26 to 6am September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Upper Hammer Lane, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 9pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Milford, slip road and lane closures for maintenance work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.