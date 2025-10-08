Some Surrey MPs have racked up thousands of pounds of hotel stays or rent in London, even though their constituencies are all within commuting distance of Westminster.
The rules state MPs who live outside London can either rent a property or book hotels if late-night votes or early starts make the commute ‘unreasonable’.
Hotel bills are capped at £230 a night in London. But many Surrey residents may see the distances required as a ‘normal’ journey to travel every working day or office day.
Official expenses show according to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA):
Zöe Franklin, Guildford’s MP, has put in claims for £3,919.42 covering 18 nights in London hotels between September 2024 and April 2025 – roughly two stays a month.
Dr Al Pinkerton, MP for Surrey Heath, has claimed £4,543 for 22 hotel stays in the same period. That includes a four-night stint last October costing £780 and five separate nights this April.
Will Forster, MP for Woking, spent £367.84 on a two-night stay in February after returning from a parliamentary trip to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, some of their other Surrey colleagues have other arrangements. Greg Stafford MP for Farnham and Bordon has reportedly spend £9,592.52 on accommodation over a five month period, according to IPSA’s website.
Travelling from Mr Stafford’s constituency office in Farnham and Bordon, it takes an average of 1hr 25 minute drive or a 1hr 50 minute train commute. Mr Stafford has been approached for comment.
But between November 2024 and March 2025, the Conservative MP reportedly has rented a property in London at a cost of almost £8,000, excluding council tax and utility bills.
Again, MPs are allowed to claim expenses on renting a property and associated utility bills. Up to £31,800 a year is available for MPs’ accommodation budget for staying in London for Westminster business.
Jeremy Hunt MP for Godalming and Ash owns a London property, while Claire Coutinho MP for Tandridge has her own London flat. Neither claim rent expenses or hotel expenses.
A spokesperson for Zöe Franklin said: “Zöe has stayed in overnight accommodation in London after late night sittings in Parliament. This is in line with IPSA guidance. Zöe will continue to focus on working hard and delivering for the people of Guildford constituency.”
A spokesperson for Will Forster said: “Will stayed in a London hotel for two nights in February 2025 following his return from Ukraine as part of a parliamentary delegation to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion. Debate in the Commons on the following day extended late into the evening.”
A spokesperson for Dr Al Pinkerton MP said: “As Surrey Heath is classed as an out-of-London constituency, Dr Pinkerton is entitled under IPSA rules to claim accommodation costs in London when parliamentary duties require it.
“Rather than renting a permanent flat, he has chosen to use hotel accommodation on an occasional basis – for example, when late-night votes or early morning meetings make commuting impractical.
“This approach provides flexibility and ensures costs remain within IPSA’s set limits. It also enables Dr Pinkerton to maximise his effectiveness as Surrey Heath’s representative by being present and fully engaged in parliamentary business while avoiding unnecessary expenditure.”
