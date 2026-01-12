Tate Britain and Tate Modern art guide and lecturer Raymond Warburton opened our eyes to the rise and development of street art in Britain. Originating in the United States in the early 1970s, graffiti first appeared on the trains and subways of New York as a counter-cultural creative outlet for poor Black and Latino youth. It arrived in Britain through the influence of the film Style Wars and books such as Subway Art and Wild Style, and its impact was immediate. Hip hop, street dance, and punk pop all erupted onto the streets at roughly the same time, shaping a powerful new visual and musical culture.