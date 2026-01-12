When it comes to performing arts, Highfield and Brookham pupils are proving they’ve got talent in spades.
In the recent Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) exams, the independent prep school achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with grades ranging from Initial to Grade 6. Of the 18 pupils entered, half earned Distinction, while a further 44 per cent were awarded Merit.
Drama results were equally impressive. In the latest London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) examinations, 37 pupils took part, with 95 per cent achieving Distinction and the remaining five per cent awarded Merit. These results highlight the strength of Highfield and Brookham’s creative curriculum at a time when arts education faces increasing national pressure.
The school prides itself on its exceptional arts provision, with music, drama and art central to developing creativity, confidence and focus. Arts lessons support core subjects like English and Maths, while promoting wellbeing, inclusion, teamwork, and communication skills.
Weekly specialist lessons are complemented by a rich co-curricular programme including choirs, ensembles, rock club, concerts and LAMDA classes. Pupils from Year 2 to 4 have the opportunity to try musical instruments, while drama lessons and annual productions encourage self-expression, collaboration, and confidence that extend beyond the classroom.
Suzannah Cryer, Head, said: “We are immensely proud of our pupils’ achievements. These results reflect their enthusiasm, confidence, and hard work, as well as the dedication of our specialist staff. The arts are vital for developing life skills and wellbeing, and it is particularly rewarding to see so many children continue their arts journey through scholarships to leading senior schools.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.