John Wornham Penfold was born in Haslemere in December 1828 to local farmer John Wornham Penfold and his wife Mary Simmons. He was soon joined by two sisters, Susanna and Katherine. The family lived at Courts Hill, on land held by the Penfolds since 1814. John and his sisters spent much of their lives, unmarried and together, in the 17th-century house now known as Penfolds Corner at the foot of Sandrock. During his long residence there, JWP made a number of alterations and additions, including the installation of decorative window glass that still draws the eye.