Dr Talha Sami, a partner at Chiddingfold Surgery, award-winning doctor, and medical journalist, has spent more than a decade serving patients in the NHS. Known for his contributions to national media on medical affairs, Dr Sami recently reflected on a year of achievements and gratitude.
Dr Sami was recently nominated for the National Public Health Impact award by the National BAME Health & Care Awards for his work in cardiovascular risk counselling, and he also received a Global Recognition Award for his outreach efforts to vulnerable communities.
Yet he emphasises that these awards are not his alone.
“Much of this work started right here, fuelled by the collaboration and spirit of our local health network,” he explains. “I am profoundly grateful to the team at Chiddingfold Surgery, the Surrey Heartlands team, and the Procare Federation. None of the positive outcomes we have achieved over the past year would have been possible without the wonderful staff working tirelessly behind the scenes.”
He added: “In the media today, we often hear talk that the NHS is broken and that care could be improved. We hear a lot about the NHS being in crisis, but here, I see a different side of the coin. I see teams working with tireless positivity to put patients first. These recent awards are a reflection of that spirit.
“Working in this community has inspired me to do better every day. These awards are not a final destination – they are a motivation to continue serving with everything I have.”
Looking ahead, Dr Sami is excited for the year to come. “I am eager to continue this journey with my colleagues and patients. Roll on 2026!”
