A week-long amber cold weather alert has been extended across the South East, with temperatures forecast to fall as low as -6C (21F) overnight.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the alert will be in place from 8pm today (Friday, January 2) until 10am on Friday, January 9.
The cold snap follows a yellow alert which began on Sunday, December 28, and Hampshire County Council has urged residents to take steps to protect themselves and others as freezing conditions continue.
The authority warned that prolonged cold weather can affect anyone, not just those considered vulnerable due to age, health or other factors.
Councillor Liz Fairhurst, Hampshire County Council’s lead member for adult social care and public health, said residents should be mindful of those at greater risk.
“While Hampshire is experiencing such cold conditions, it is important that we all do what we can to keep warm and stay safe,” she said.
“Some people in our communities are at particular risk from the ill effects of the cold weather, so I would urge residents to look out for their relatives or neighbours who may be vulnerable or unable to get out due to the weather.”
The council advised people to keep homes warm, warning that cold indoor temperatures can increase the risk of health problems, particularly for older people, young children and those with long-term conditions.
Residents are encouraged to heat rooms they use most to at least 18°C, wear several layers of thinner clothing, draw curtains at dusk and block draughts.
People are also advised not to sit still for long periods, to wrap up warmly when going outside and to wear footwear with good grip to avoid slipping on icy surfaces.
Those worried about heating costs, or who are struggling to keep their homes warm, can access support through the county council’s Hitting the Cold Spots initiative by calling freephone 0800 804 8601, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.
The council also highlighted the importance of eating well during cold weather, recommending at least one hot meal a day. Warm drinks can also help maintain body temperature.
Hampshire’s Meals on Wheels service is available to anyone aged 18 and over with a long-term health condition who may find it difficult to shop for or prepare food.
Residents are advised to keep food supplies topped up in case icy conditions make travel difficult and to help keep paths and pavements clear of snow and ice, particularly for older or vulnerable neighbours.
People eligible for flu or COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged to take them up to help protect against winter illness.
Motorists are being urged to take extra care during icy conditions, check weather forecasts before travelling and allow extra time for journeys.
The council is also asking residents to check regularly on friends, family and neighbours who may need extra support, ensuring they are warm, well and have access to food and essential medication.
Anyone concerned about their own health, or that of someone else, can contact NHS 111.
Signs of hypothermia can include shivering, slow breathing, tiredness or confusion, and pale, cold skin. In an emergency, people are advised to dial 999.
