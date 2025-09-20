A Surrey mum whose legs felt "numb" on her flight back to the UK was later hospitalised with a rare neurological condition.
Manju Pillai, 46, first started feeling unwell as she returned home from a family holiday in Qatar and the Maldives with her husband Ajith and their kids Ramaya, 23, and Ashaan, 13.
She says her legs felt "numb" and "unusually heavy" on the flight back - but she tried to put her symptoms to the back of her mind as she did not want to miss her daughter's graduation celebrations.
However, just over a week later, Manju’s legs suddenly "stopped working" while she was walking her dog.
The mum-of-two called 111 and was referred to her GP, who advised her to go to A&E.
From there, Manju's condition deteriorated. The numbness spread to her hands and legs, and she started suffering from uncontrollable spasms.
When her breathing became compromised, she was intubated and transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU).
Manju was initially diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome but extensive testing proved inconclusive – leaving her medical team stumped.
However, she was later diagnosed with 'immune-mediated complex neurological syndrome' - a little-known condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own nervous system.
Doctors successfully treated Manju's original illness with two courses of antibody therapy but, because of the trauma of her experience, the mum also developed Functional Neurological Disorder.
This is a condition that affects the brain and causes the body not to function as it should.
As a result, Manju is currently under the care of specialist teams at St George's University Hospitals, as she waits for surgery.
The mum-of-two says it was "agonising" for her and her family to not know what was wrong with her - but praised hospital staff for their support throughout the ordeal.
She said: "My illness was extremely difficult for my family.
"Not knowing what was wrong with me, whether I would recover, walk again, or return to any kind of normality, was agonising for all of them.
"Their dedication gave me a second chance at life, and my family and I will never forget it.
"To those who cared for me – on behalf of my entire family - thank you from the depths of our hearts.
"You may see it as simply doing your job, but to us, your care went far beyond that.
"Critical care within the NHS is second to none. [It's] world-class, truly.
"And the diverse, multicultural team that looked after me stands as a testament to the invaluable contribution of overseas staff.
"The NHS would not be what it is without you."
Manju also found comfort in the hospital's garden during her stay - and made a silent promise to transform the space once she had recovered.
Staying true to her word, her business Pillai Tutors has since donated £10,000 to Epsom and St Helier Hospitals Charity - to turn the garden into a calm, green haven to be enjoyed by patients, visitors, and staff.
Manju has also donated to the gesh CARE Awards, which celebrate staff and teams working across St George’s, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals and Health Group (Gesh).
She said: "The Gesh CARE Awards are a wonderful way for patients, families, and the public to recognise the extraordinary staff who go above and beyond every single day.
"I would encourage everyone who has been touched by the kindness or expertise of an NHS professional to take a moment to nominate them – it means so much for staff to know the difference they’ve made."
James Blythe, incoming interim chief executive for St George’s, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals and Health Group, said: "Manju’s words are a powerful reminder of the extraordinary people we have working at gesh and how even the simplest gestures can have a lasting impact on our patients.
"I’m very proud of the compassion shown by our teams, and would like to thank Manju for sharing her story and wish her well as she continues her recovery."
Molly Simpson, head of Epsom and St Helier Hospitals Charity, added: "We’re proud to support the gesh CARE Awards, which spotlight the very best of our hospitals and the NHS.
"Like Manju, you can show your appreciation for the incredible teams who’ve gone above and beyond for you by nominating them for an award – it only takes minutes, but will give our staff a huge boost."
The celebrations, fully funded by sponsors, will take place in December at the Kia Oval in Kennington.
The ceremony will recognise all staff – from the clinical frontline to essential support colleagues, including porters, cleaners, and volunteers.
Last year, more than 500 staff were nominated for a Gesh CARE Award.
