“In Parliament Square we were motivated by our Government’s complicity in these crimes and by the way they have silenced the most effective group who have been exposing that complicity and trying to dismantle it. Palestine Action are not terrorists, and neither are we for supporting them. Our Government is the real threat to justice, safety and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people. We all need to look at Britain’s role in the colonisation of Palestine. Britain’s crimes stretch from Balfour in 1917 to Starmer today. We have to put pressure on our Government to stop participating in these crimes against the Palestinian people.”