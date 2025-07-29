The 1920s-era wardrobe trunk that made headlines in June was clad in metal – zinc, copper, brass or aluminium – designed to withstand tropical travel. Though missing its paper label and most interior fittings, the surviving elements confirmed it as a double wardrobe model. Engraved with the Vuitton name and early London address on New Bond Street, the trunk sparked a fierce bidding war among 11 would-be buyers, with the winner in the room.