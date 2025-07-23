Farnham Youth Choir will sing to millions next month as they’re performing alongside a national group in one of the biggest musical events of the year, writes Louis Muddle.
A night at the Proms awaits FYC as they’re performing alongside the National Youth Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall on August 9.
Their performance at the Proms will be their first at the flag-waving event for some time with members singing to a sell-out crowd and watching audience of millions.
“While this might be our first appearance at the Proms in recent times, we hope it won’t be our last,” said Melanie Hancock, FYC chair of trustees.
“We are absolutely thrilled at being able to offer this remarkable performance opportunity to our young singers.”
The youth choir will join the NYO in the last movement of Holst’s The Planets which features an off-stage choir of upper voices in the final movement ’Neptune’.
The choir will also perform the same programme, entitled ‘Beyond’, in Birmingham’s Symphony Hall and Snape Maltings Concert Hall in Suffolk on August 6 and 8, respectively.
The FYC has supported children to achieve extraordinary things through a shared love of singing through 40 years of choral excellence.
Their three choirs rehearse with a dedicated team of professional musicians every Wednesday during term time in Farnham.
The renowned choir has won several international choral competitions with their triumph at the 2024 World Choir Games among the most recent.
That victory in New Zealand came under their leadership of artistic director, Patrick Barrett, who has been delighted to hear about FYC’s royal invitation.
He said: “For our small town choir to be invited to such a prestigious, globally recognised event is a tremendous honour.
“I’m incredibly proud of our young singers, whose hard work and dedication made this invitation possible.”
