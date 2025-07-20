Calm is returning to a South Farnham neighbourhood after police swarmed on a busy food store.
People near the Wrecclesham Co-op Food Store were told to stay indoors for a period this afternoon (Sunday, July 20) with armed police being seen at the scene.
Several police vehicles, both marked and unmarked, were parked on the main Grovebell Estate forecourt while a dog unit was also in attendance.
People around Coxbridge and The Chantrys also reported intense police activity with a helicopter being seen in the skies above Farnham for an hour.
There has been speculation about the incident online with the Herald approaching Surrey Police for a comment and more information. More follows.
