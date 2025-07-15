What once drew huge crowds and wide-eyed wonder would now invite criticism rather than applause.
On September 26, 1980, the Herald reported the arrival of the Chipperfield Circus, which had rolled into Farnham earlier that week. It arrived on a soaking wet Sunday afternoon at Mead Lane, bringing with it a caravan of trailers filled with lions, horses, and elephants.
After selecting a suitable patch of meadowland for the big top and its heavy trailers, circus workers got to work. For nearly eight hours, they hammered in metal stakes and raised the towering tent. By nightfall, music began to play and lights flickered on, drawing curious residents from across the area.
The Chipperfield Circus traced its roots back to the Thames Frost Fair of 1684, when James Chipperfield first introduced his performing animals to the public.
Through the 19th century, the family-run circus toured England with teams of acrobats, clowns, and exotic creatures. After World War II, under Jimmy Chipperfield’s management, it became one of the largest circuses in Europe, boasting a tent that could seat 6,000 people.
When the circus arrived in Farnham, it was under the direction of Richard Chipperfield, a seasoned showman with over 60 years in the business. At 76 years old, he was still going strong.
Chipperfield spoke candidly to Herald reporter Tony Short about the growing condemnation of animal circuses. He said: “Criticism of the circus is from what I call ‘animal lovers’ and not by people who loved animals and had a lifetime’s experience of them.”
Short wrote: “Contrary to what many people think, Mr. Chipperfield says that none of his lions or tigers were caught from the wild and forced to perform in the ring; they were all at least five or six generations removed from the wild animals whose life was the circus.
“He asked how, if the animals were so cruelly treated and driven to the edge of insanity by being kept in confined spaces, the trainers—who have the most knowledge of their animals—would be prepared to go into the ring with them night after night?”
Chipperfield added: “Would anyone go into an enclosure with 17 ‘angry’ lions with just a small stick to defend themselves? Is one man going to terrify that many lions?”
“Man has been training animals throughout the ages. Nobody complains about people training horses, which, after all, in their natural state are wild animals. Just as some people can do anything with horses, there are people who can do anything with big cats. There are ways and means of training these animals; they are never written down but passed on from generation to generation.”
The only animals imported for circus use, he said, were elephants. Due to their long lifespan, the circus only needed to import a new elephant about once every 50 years. He explained that all their elephants were timber elephants—animals already used for heavy labour in timber yards.
Chipperfield said: “Out there they are already half-trained for the circus, so we are not forcing them to do new, unnatural things.”
There were delighted gasps at the evening shows, as nearly 800 seats were filled for performances that began with bears, led by John Chipperfield Jr. Polar bears and Himalayan bears kicked off the night to roaring applause, followed by a parade of Royal Bengal tigers, African leopards, and lions.
The Herald asked a young boy from the circus if he liked being part of the travelling crew of daredevils.
He smiled and said, “Yes.” When asked what he wanted to do someday, he replied, “Training the big cats and driving a lorry.”
