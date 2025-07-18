Mathew, a fearless member of Farnham’s Bee-PLUS, Hive Helpers’ adult community group, was recently buzzing with excitement after jumping out of a plane at 15,000 feet to raise money for the club.
Despite a free-fall lasting a full, terrifying minute, he said afterwards that he loved it and wanted to do it all over again. So far, Mathew has raised over £800 both online and offline.
Mathew says attending Bee-PLUS is great for mental health and it’s “for anyone wanting to get into nature and wildlife”.
Bee-PLUS meets every Tuesday evening at Farnham Community Farm to care for pollinators, improve local habitats, learn new skills, and build lasting friendships.
The club, funded through the Community Foundation for Surrey for its first year, is now fundraising to continue.
A spokesperson said: “It’s an important club for many people, who find joy and purpose through engaging with nature, as well as with each other over tea and cake.”
Donations to Mathew’s skydive fundraiser can still be made at: www.peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/mathew-and-rob-s-fundraising-for-bee-plus-
