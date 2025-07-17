The Luxe will reopen tomorrow (Friday, June 18), but for one resident living near Lion and Lamb Yard, the four weeks since its closure have been among “the best days of my life.”
The Farnham restaurant’s manager, Jan Hasan Kaya, told the Herald that the closure was due to a disagreement over live music being played at the venue.
Mr Kaya said: “I can’t say too much because it’s going to court, but the main issue is the licence and live music. The landlord doesn’t want us to do live music.”
One resident, who has lived in flats in Lion and Lamb Yard for more than a decade and has been challenging the restaurant, said: “We have had issues with noise, pollution and incidents outside the premises ever since it began being fitted out in 2023. What is supposed to be a luxury restaurant has turned into a nightclub.
“I have lived here for over 12 years and love the activity going on in the town centre, but the noise from the Luxe in the late evening has been really annoying.
“It began when they were fitting out the restaurant, when three guys were kitting out the £1 million interior. Three guys were there fitting it out and the alarm bells started to ring for me when they installed a chimney without planning permission next to flat bedrooms.
“We were never consulted by any council about the restaurant coming next door, but now it is here we have had to do all the work tracking noise, rubbish and detailing any incidents to take to the council to object to their licensing proposals.
“The place has been attracting several issues as people drink large quantities of alcohol through the day into the night and it turns into more of a nightclub than a luxury restaurant.
“Fights and shouting occur late at night alongside people sitting outside the premises.
“It has been hell all the way until they got evicted and when it happened it was one of the best days of my life.
“It reminded me what life was like before all the noise and activity outside the premises. I imagine they will be on their best behaviour for the next four months as they challenge the eviction in the courts.”
He praised the the landlord of Lion and Lamb Yard who had “realised the impact the Luxe has had on other tenants”.
“I just want it to get to a point where there is more consideration for residents who lived here before the restaurant opened,” added the resident.
Manager Mr Kaya contested the claims, saying the majority of neighbours in Lion and Lamb Yard are frequent diners at the restaurant and there are only a few complaints.
He said: “People have said that there is too much noise but we have worked with the council to measure the noise and they have taken no further action.
“This is the town centre – of course there is going to be noise, and people walk through Lion and Lamb Yard after going to pubs and restaurants.”
