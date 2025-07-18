But now aged ten, the Camelsdale Primary School pupil is preparing to swim 100 lengths to raise money for her class this weekend.
Evelyn’s transformation began with regular swimming lessons at Haslemere Leisure Centre, run by Everyone Active. Over time, her confidence grew – and with it, a determination to conquer her fear completely. For the past six months, she has been swimming at 6am three times a week with her dad, building stamina and setting her sights on a big challenge.
She chose to swim 100 lengths to raise funds for new resources or a class trip in Year 6.
“Now I love swimming. I really wanted to set myself a challenge, and 100 lengths seemed a realistic number,” she said. “I thought it would be really nice to raise money for my classmates so that we could have a really good start to Year 6 at Camelsdale. I want to give everyone a better experience in school.”
Headteacher Mrs Palmer said: “We wish Evelyn good luck as she embarks on her challenge. We are very proud of her efforts and willingness to support the school. The Camelsdale Way is all about challenging yourself, keeping fit and thinking of others. This is a prime example.”
Her mum, Rebecca Cox, added: “The fact that she’s chosen to take on the thing that scared her the most to raise money is incredible. I couldn’t do that. Swimming’s now something really special for her and her dad – we’re so proud.”
Evelyn’s JustGiving page has already begun attracting donations from well-wishers keen to support her efforts.
