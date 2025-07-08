Surrey County Council highlighted the increasing financial pressures it faces, having spent £64.9 million on home-to-school transport for around 10,700 children in the 2023/24 financial year. The council said it must balance this responsibility with the need to use public funds only for those who meet statutory criteria or are most in need of assistance. Impact assessments excluded pupils with Education, Health and Care Plans and low-income families who qualify for extended travel rights.