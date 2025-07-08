Woolmer Hill School has expressed frustration following Surrey County Council’s decision to withdraw free home-to-school transport eligibility for 11 pupils, despite the bus service continuing to operate for around 50 students who remain entitled to free travel.
Clare Talbot, the school’s headteacher, confirmed that the bus service itself has not been withdrawn and will continue to run. But she conveyed the school’s dissatisfaction with the council’s decision to remove free bus passes for certain pupils. Surrey County Council has determined that a safe walking route of less than three miles now exists from these children’s homes to the school, rendering them ineligible for free transport under national guidance.
The council’s decision was based on individual Safe Walking Route assessments carried out in line with Road Safety Great Britain’s Walked Routes Assessment Guidelines. These guidelines take into account the relationship between pedestrians and traffic and assume that children will be accompanied by an appropriate adult if necessary. The Department for Education’s school transport guidance supports this approach.
Families affected were notified in December 2024 and have been given until the start of the new school year in September 2025 to arrange alternative travel. Woolmer Hill School, along with local councillors, were briefed on the withdrawal at the same time as parents and carers. The withdrawal notices included details about the appeal process for those wishing to challenge the decision.
Surrey County Council highlighted the increasing financial pressures it faces, having spent £64.9 million on home-to-school transport for around 10,700 children in the 2023/24 financial year. The council said it must balance this responsibility with the need to use public funds only for those who meet statutory criteria or are most in need of assistance. Impact assessments excluded pupils with Education, Health and Care Plans and low-income families who qualify for extended travel rights.
