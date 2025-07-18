Even Einstein would struggle with council reform
The recent features in the Herald about local government reorganisation reminded me of the story of when Albert Einstein went to Hollywood in the early 1930s, publicly stating that the only person he really wanted to meet was Charlie Chaplin.
When the meeting took place, Einstein said: ‘’What I admire about your art, Mr Chaplin, is your universality. You don’t say a word, yet the whole world understands you!’’
Chaplin replied: ‘’True. But your glory is even greater! The whole world admires you, even though they don’t understand a word of what you say’’.
Local government reorganisation is not something that the vast majority of residents can reasonably grasp or understand. It’s incredibly complex.
Even as a former local government employee, I find reorganisation options quite perplexing.
And yet it will profoundly impact our lives.
In a recent edition of the Herald, the arguments for the two main options were presented by Cllr Tim Oliver: ‘Splitting Surrey in two could save £25m’ and Cllr Catherine Powell: ‘Why three’s the magic number’.
The good news is that our excellent town council in Farnham would remain but who knows who or what to believe as the larger county council and the district council services come together - yet for me one thing stands out.
Local governments should surely strive to be close to their communities, hopefully resulting in a better awareness of local needs and therefore able to be more responsive. For this simple reason alone, I side with Catherine Powell.
Even Charlie Chaplin might have appreciated this simplicity.
David Gill
Glorney Mead
Start supporting people with mental illness
Our MP, Greg Stafford, appears to support his party’s latest attempt to address the mental health crisis, not with care or investment but by pushing people further into poverty.
The Conservatives have devastated NHS mental health services through cuts and chronic underfunding, especially under the Getting It Right First Time (GIRFT) initiative, which Mr Stafford boasted about during the election.
Most troubling is not just the lack of understanding, but the tone of contempt. The Conservatives’ language is stigmatising, dehumanising, and frankly bullying. This shift is not accidental. It’s part of a political culture that seeks to blame the vulnerable rather than support them.
The Conservatives’ latest proposals suggest that cutting benefits will somehow encourage recovery. In reality, many people with anxiety or depression are keen to try working, but fear losing all support. If the job fails, there’s a punishing delay in getting help back. This isn’t support, it’s a trap.
A fairer and more compassionate system would allow people to take work on a trial basis without losing essential benefits, while investing in the kind of support and job opportunities that suit those living with mental illness.
Mr Stafford’s party’s previous cuts in health and mental health services raise serious concerns about whether he truly understands the damage being done.
If he genuinely wants to help, he should start by challenging the toxic language coming from his own leadership, and publicly reject the idea that people with poor mental health are takers.
Tony Dunne
Address supplied
Pond campaigners deserve respect
We are disgusted by Cllr Don Hammond's recent letter (Herald and Post, July 10) and feel compelled to speak out.
In our view, Cllr Hammond’s criticism of the Herald came across as little more than a childish tantrum, seemingly objecting to the paper giving a platform to voices other than his own. Heaven forbid the town has a free press sharing a wide range of views!
His suggestion that the Herald should only promote his narrative reflects an attitude that, to us, feels autocratic and unfitting for a modern democracy.
The Herald and its journalists deserve far greater respect for their balanced and impartial reporting, and we thank them for giving all perspectives a voice.
His attack on the Kings Pond Preservation Group felt similarly autocratic. We have met volunteers, received their leaflets, and explored their website. When we spoke to a lovely lady distributing leaflets, she was balanced in her words, discussing concerns, the experts they had consulted, and the merits of retaining the pond.
These are not militants or people unnecessarily rocking the boat. They care about the pond and its wildlife. Yet they are seemingly being unfairly criticised by a councillor, which we feel is an attempt to undermine their efforts and damage their credibility.
In our view, this is an abuse of Mr Hammond’s position. The Kings Pond Group are within their rights to carry out their own investigative work. Councils should be held to account by the electorate, especially when a councillor appears more focused on imposing their own ideals rather than listening to residents.
We walk around the pond two or three times a week – or as our arthritic joints allow – and like the vast majority of townsfolk, we believe the pond should be preserved as it is.
Don’t take our word for it – just look at the representations at the public meeting two and a half years ago, read the petition, or talk to people.
My husband and I are getting too old for political activism and attending meetings, but we have been highly impressed by what we see and hear from the Kings Pond Preservation Group.
We cannot say the same for the council. Whilst we may be a pair of old codgers well beyond our prime, we cannot sit by passively when we see a councillor attack our wonderful local newspaper and a passionate local residents group.
It is appalling behaviour. In days gone by, this would not have been tolerated from a councillor, least of all by their colleagues or the public.
A councillor should care about representing local people, listening, and acting on the views of those they were elected to represent.
We are ashamed and embarrassed by Mr Hammond’s behaviour and approach. Alton really does deserve better.
Manor Road
Alton
