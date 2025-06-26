Council is committed to pond’s future
Estelle Christmas is to be commended for her commitment to Kings Pond. (Sky’s the limit for King’s Pond campaigner, Alton Herald, June 19). I wish her every success with her skydive and her fundraising efforts. It was good to read of her experiences of King’s Pond and of her love for this important place.
Unfortunately, some of the other reporting in the article is inaccurate and poorly researched.
As is already well publicised and documented, Alton Town Council (ATC) is investigating two possible options for King’s Pond. One is dredging and reinstatement of the pond with improvements very much along the lines proposed by the Kings Pond Preservation Society (KPPS); the other is reinstatement of the River Wey through the site whilst retaining a substantial pond plus some wetland areas.
There are advantages and disadvantages to both options. When sufficient detail is available, these options will be put to public consultation before any decision is made. Whatever the final outcome, King’s Pond will always be a ‘valued natural space’ that provides a ‘community haven’.
After extensive advertising for expressions of interest from residents who would like to participate, two groups have been formed. The first is a Task and Finish Group, comprising councillors and local residents, to manage the project. This group has had four meetings and the minutes are available on the ATC website.
The second is the wider Community and Stakeholder Group, made up of local residents and representatives of local organisations. It is a forum at which the Task and Finish Group will report on its progress, get feedback and take questions. The first meeting of this group took place on July 2.
It should be noted that, despite the extensive advertising of the formation of these groups, KPPS has not expressed any interest in participating.
All the investigations and surveys commissioned by ATC are carried out by independent qualified professionals and they provide objective information and informed interpretation. As each survey or report is completed, all are made openly available on the ATC website.
KPPS purports to have engaged industry professionals ‘of their own’ who have highlighted ‘significant concerns’. KPPS has not made this information openly available. Surely, if this information exists and it is of use, it should be added to the publicly available data we can all use when considering the options.
ATC is committed to developing the two options in sufficient detail to enable the residents of Alton to have a properly informed discussion about this important public amenity. How will it look, be used and managed? Not just this year or next year but for generations to come. That work is in progress. Meanwhile, the residents of Alton would benefit from accurate reporting in our local newspaper.
Don Hammond
Alton Town Councillor
Road budget won’t fill the cracks
With regards to your story about lack of repairs on Petworth Road (Haslemere Herald, June 19). The story stated that the road is still unrepaired, despite a £100k fund.
What I would like to know is how much do the local council hope to achieve with £100k?
Drainage systems, subsidence, and pot holes alone would use up this miserly amount, so are we to assume that we can expect half a job?
What this road needs is complete resurfacing in it's entirety, as far as the junction with the Chiddingfold to Northchapel Road.
This £100k is half the cost that had been paid to erect a toilet block on our Shottermill Village Green, which has yet to be planted out with trees and shrubs as promised landscaping.
Joseph Poulter
Lion Lane
Haslemere
Wanted! Men’s clothes
The Hale Clothing Giveaway is in need of donations, and in particular, is currently short of men’s clothes.
The Giveaway takes place every Monday, except bank holidays, at St Mark’s Church, Upper Hale, and offers free clothes to anyone who wants them. It relies entirely on donations to stock its rails and tables and is currently well stocked with clothing and shoes for women and children. However, there is a shortage of menswear.
We are especially looking for jeans, joggers, t-shirts, and shoes in good condition.
The clothing bank is a joint venture between St Mark’s Church and the Hale Community Centre, and is run entirely by volunteers. It attracts people from towns and villages across Surrey and Hampshire.
The Giveaway was set up in September 2024 and runs on Monday mornings from 9am to 11am.
The project aims both to provide essential items—such as clothes, shoes, sheets, towels, and baby equipment—and to encourage the reuse of good-quality used clothing rather than buying new or sending items to landfill.
Clothing can be donated at St Mark’s on Sunday afternoons between 2.30 and 5pm, or on Monday mornings between 9 and 11am. For further information, please contact [email protected].
Thank you for your support.
The Hale Clothing Giveaway Team
St Mark’s Church
Upper Hale
Stop slaughtering game birds
In May, Animal Aid patron Chris Packham launched our new campaign, ‘Killing our Countryside’, which exposes the devasting impact that the mass release and ‘sport’ shooting of millions of pheasants and partridges has on our environment, and calls for a total ban of this bloodsport.
Many people think that the birds live free, natural lives and that people shoot one or two to eat. However, the reality is that the birds are mass-produced, often on huge factory farms, just to be used as live feathered targets.
The release of millions of these birds puts a huge burden on existing wildlife, who must compete for food and resources. Toxic lead shot pollutes the land and poisons animals, whilst any wildlife, deemed to be a threat to the birds ahead of the shooting season, will be ruthlessly exterminated.
Animal Aid has launched a petition, calling for an end to the release and killing of millions of pheasants and partridges every year in the UK for ‘sport’ – please sign at www.animalaid.org.uk/BirdPetition
Fiona Pereira
Campaign Manager
Animal Aid
