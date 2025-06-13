A burning issue in Tilford
Burning waste and plastic is illegal because it produces invisible chemicals like furans and dioxins – some of the most harmful chemicals known to man, which cause cancer and birth abnormalities.
A neighbour has been bringing commercial waste to Tilford for about 10 years and burning it. It’s been observed by police, it’s been filmed and photographed and even a BBC cameraman interviewed the person doing it.
Despite years of reporting it to Surrey Police and Waverley Borough Council, it is continuing. Waverley Borough Council says it isn’t illegal to have a bonfire, failing to recognise there are various laws preventing the transfer and burning of waste.
Surrey Police responded earlier this week by saying it should be reported to the Environment Agency. The Environment Agency’s solicitor has written to Waverley Environmental Services explaining Waverley is responsible as it only addresses large scale industrial waste issues.
Waverley Environmental Services’ latest correspondence suggests reporting it to the Environment Agency as it only deals with “bonfire smoke”!
Can the heads of these three organisations have a discussion and agree which one is responsible and do something about it?
Regular use is Wey forward
I've lived in Farnham for 27 years. It's sad to see the River Wey, like so many rivers, being used as a dumping ground by water companies.
Maybe, if the River Wey through Farnham was used more, the council would be more interested in keeping it clean and pursuing people and organisations who pollute it.
There could be a nice circular walk from Gostrey Meadow right along to Brightwells Tennis courts. Then across a (to be built) bridge to a return walk on the opposite bank. With coffee carts and snack bars dotted along the route to encourage people out. There's already plenty of parking at each end for visitors.
And, from recent experience, you could encourage the experience with the prospect of seeing a kingfisher or an egret!
Rob O'Brien
Farnham
Join us for summer solstice walk
What better way to enjoy the longest day of the year than with a beautiful summer sunset walk? Phyllis Tuckwell would love you to join us for our walk to remember loved ones, on Saturday, June 21, at the stunning Hampton Estate near Seale.
You can choose between a 5 or 10 mile route, and at the end you’ll receive a hot drink and a bag of tasty treats, including a Krispy Kreme doughnut, to sit and enjoy as the sun goes down.
All of the money raised through registration and sponsorship will go directly towards helping fund the vital palliative and end of life care that we provide for local patients and families living with an advanced or terminal illness, such as cancer.
Every day, we support over 250 patients, relatives and carers, but as the NHS/Government only covers around 25 percent of our costs, we have to raise over £25,000 every day to do this.
Whether you are walking in memory of a loved one, spending time with friends, family or colleagues, supporting Phyllis Tuckwell, or simply enjoying being outside in the beautiful countryside, we’d love to see you at the walk. Registration is £18 for adults and £15 for children (U14).
Please note, registration fees will be higher on the day. Sign up now at www.pth.org.uk/walk-for-the-wards
Our thanks go to the owners of the Hampton Estate for hosting the event, the Rapid Relief Team for their support towards providing the tasty treats, and NTT Data for supporting this event.
Yours sincerely
Ruth Masters
Fundraising manager
Phyllis Tuckwell
Get paid to walk or cycle
Surrey County Council (SCC) is responsible for our roads and they have a vested interest in reducing car usage to reduce carbon emissions, air pollution and, of course, pot holes.
The more people walk or cycle, the fewer pot holes in our roads.
So SCC are offering a free mobile phone app called Better Points which can track when you leave your car at home and use active travel (walking or cycling) instead.
Members of the public with the app can earn points which can be cashed in for shopping vouchers such as Amazon, Argos etc.
Farnham Cycle Campaign has been testing the Better Points app and is very impressed with its ability to understand which method of transport is being used.
And, we have earned some shopping vouchers whilst doing the research! So we would like to encourage people outside of walking distance to get the app, cycle into town and get paid for being green. To help people cycle, we have put together a webpage called Give it a Go! on our website.
This page provides all sorts of information to overcome issues that might put you off getting on to two wheels, like where to park your bike.
Voluntarily reducing car usage must be the key to 'fixing Farnham's traffic' as the town centre is not going to get any bigger and we have four new housing estates coming, and our shops are already struggling with the congestion.
The current road works are not holding up the traffic during the daytime, it is the new road layout. And this will persist even after the roadworks to widen the pavements have long gone.
Peter Goodman
Farnham Cycle Campaign
Thanks for highlighting our access concerns
We read with great interest your article 'Decision on 35 houses deferred over access' (June 5, Alton Herald) about the ongoing planning issues in Four Marks.
We live on Blackberry Lane and, as you reported, East Hampshire District Council's planning committee decided that the proposed site access was too close to the boundary of a property on Blackberry Lane (our house).
Thank you for bringing attention to our predicament in your article!
Sue and Clive Gilliam
Blackberry Lane
Four Marks
