Men across the Chichester district are being encouraged to attend a free Men’s Health Fair in Petworth next month.
Hosted by Chichester District Council, the event takes place on Tuesday, July 15 at Petworth Park Sports, and will run from 10am to 2pm.
Free blood pressure checks will be available from Chichester Wellbeing, along with advice on weight management, healthy eating, mental health, smoking cessation and reducing alcohol intake. Free refreshments will be served throughout the day.
A number of local organisations are set to attend, including the council’s Social Prescribing and Choose Work teams, West Sussex County Council’s Prevention Assessment Team, and charities such as Petworth Men’s Shed, Age UK, the Royal Voluntary Service and Chichester District Food Bank. Leisure provider Everyone Active will also be on hand with fitness tips and advice.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for men in our district to access health checks and expert advice in a relaxed and welcoming environment,” said Cllr Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing. “We know men are often less likely to seek help, which is why events like this matter. Early intervention and small changes can make a huge difference, reducing the risk of serious conditions like heart disease, diabetes and even cancer.”
“Early intervention and small lifestyle changes can make a big difference to a person’s long-term health. Whether you want to check your blood pressure, get some fitness tips or just have a chat over a cup of tea — we’d love to see you there.”
The event is open to all and no booking is required. To find out more, email: [email protected] or call 01243 521041.
