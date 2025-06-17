Grayswood Nursery School in Haslemere has been rated Outstanding in all areas following an inspection. The Care Quality Commission praised the nursery for its exceptional leadership, quality of education, behaviour, personal development, and management.
Children were described as thriving in a calm, nurturing environment where they feel safe, valued, and eager to learn. Inspectors highlighted the staff’s excellent support for physical development, including activities like walking on slacklines, and their commitment to inclusive education for children with special needs.
Parents praised the nursery’s strong partnerships and the broad curriculum that encourages curiosity and communication skills. Outdoor learning, healthy lifestyles, and community involvement were also commended.
The nursery operates from Grayswood Village Hall, serving children aged three to four during term time, and offers additional forest school sessions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.