Camelsdale Preschool was selected at random from early years providers across the UK and Channel Islands that signed up to take part in the NSPCC Childhood Day Mile on Friday, June 6. The winning nursery was awarded a special Bing-themed prize, donated by Acamar Films, the creators of the programme.
Nursery Manager Harriet Hite said: “We are so grateful to the NSPCC and Acamar teams for our wonderful bundle of toys! Our preschool children were absolutely delighted – their faces lit up with joy. These thoughtful gifts have brought even more fun and imagination into our learning environment. Thank you for supporting the happiness and development of our little learners.”
Childhood Day aims to celebrate childhood and raise awareness of the NSPCC’s vital services, including Childline and the Speak Out, Stay Safe programme in schools. Across the country, thousands of children danced, skipped and jumped their way through a mile to mark the occasion.
This is the fourth year running that Acamar Films has supported the NSPCC’s Childhood Day Mile. Participating nurseries received a Bing-themed activity pack with stickers, activity sheets and everything needed to get preschoolers moving.
Katie Fudge, NSPCC Schools Fundraising Development Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering again with Bing. The show’s commitment to early years development makes it the perfect fit for Childhood Day.”
Laura Clarke, Executive Director of Global Licensing at Acamar Films, added: “At Acamar Films, we are passionate about celebrating the experiences that shape early childhood. Childhood Day is a wonderful way to bring communities together while making a meaningful impact on children’s lives across the UK.”
