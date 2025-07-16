Eighteen artists have been chosen as finalists in the New Ashgate Gallery’s Surrey Artist of the Year competition.
Their work will be displayed in an exhibition at the Farnham gallery from September 13 - when visitors can start voting for their favourite piece - until November 1.
They are Jane Alexander (painting/watercolour), Jennifer Dalcie (painting), Artan Jahaj (painting), Jennifer Jokhoo (print/textiles), Annabel Hocking (painting), Matilda Hulbert (painting), Sarah Cox (painting), Colette Moscati (painting), Rachel Mulligan (glass), Hilary Peat (ceramics), Tessa Pearson (print/painting), Victoria Phillips (jewellery), Nicola Tremain (ceramics), Pippa Ward (mixed media), Hannah Walker (painting), Suzanne Winn (painting), Anne Winstanley Wood (painting) and Chantelle Watson (painting).
They have been chosen by visitors to their studios during the Surrey Artists Open Studios event, with the exception of Jennifer Dalcie who was nominated by Disability Arts in Surrey.
Its nomination ensured disabled artists had a pathway into the programme, particularly those who could not take part in Open Studios because of physical or support needs.
This year’s shortlist includes three previous winners - Rachel Mulligan, Tessa Pearson and Pippa Ward. Voting closes at midday on October 17 before an awards ceremony at 7pm on the same day.
The 2025 winner will receive a bursary, a solo exhibition and the opportunity to lead a community engagement project in 2026.
New Ashgate Gallery director Dr Outi Remes said: “This is more than an award - it is a celebration of the diverse creative voices shaping contemporary Surrey.
“We are especially proud to partner with Disability Arts in Surrey to ensure artists with access needs are part of this important moment.”
Last year’s winner Rosalinda Kightley will be exhibiting her One Year On solo show alongside the Surrey Artist of the Year exhibition. Her still-life paintings transform fruit, ceramics and flowers into expressive and colourful scenes.
