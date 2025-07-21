A street fight near Aldershot was the catalyst for a string of events yesterday that led to armed police making arrests in Farnham and Wrecclesham.
Surrey Police have confirmed that two men were arrested yesterday (Sunday, July 20) following an operation which involved armed officers and a police helicopter.
Part of the operation centred on the Co-op Food Store in Wrecclesham with people in surrounding units on the Grovebell Estate being told to stay indoors.
The chain of events began around 1.30pm when police were called to Church View in Ash after receiving reports that people potentially armed with weapons were fighting in the street.
A manhunt followed as the group dispersed by the time police arrived with armed officers and a helicopter among the multiple resources deployed.
“A short while later a vehicle believed to be connected to this incident was located and stopped outside the Co-op in Wrecclesham by armed officers,” said a spokesperson for Surrey Police.
“A man in his late 30s was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.”
The spokesperson added that the suspect remains in police custody at the time with a second man in his 40s also being arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm.
The arrest is believed to have taken place on the Abbey View development in Farnham, with the man being released on bail while enquiries continue. The news tallies up with reports on social media as people in the West Street and Chantrys area noted intense police activity at the time.
Surrey Police have asked anyone with information that might assist their investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting PR/45250088536 or their website.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
