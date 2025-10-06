A summer crackdown on crime has resulted in a series of “major successes” across Farnham and Surrey, the county’s police and crime commissioner says.
The Safer Streets Summer initiative, which aimed to bolster community safety and crime prevention, targeted crime types that typically increase during the summer months.
These include anti-social behaviour, violence against women and girls, retail crime and violent offending.
Eleven town centre locations across the county were chosen for the initiative, including Farnham, Staines, Addlestone, Camberley, Dorking and Caterham.
Now the Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend, has thanked all those involved with the scheme’s success.
Surrey Police, local schools, councils, health services, businesses, and community organisations partnered with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner to deliver a range of initiatives.
During the blitz, each of the town centres saw activity targeted at specific issues impacting communities. High-visibility police patrols and operations led to a series of arrests across the county, including:
- A drug dealer found with 32 wraps of cocaine in a sock and two youths found with telescopic batons, large quantities of cannabis and scales in Elmbridge. The dealer was later sentenced to a year and nine months in prison.
- A man accused of five counts of sexual assault, two men suspected to be involved in the sale of class B drugs, and a 30-year-old man accused of offences including theft of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of cannabis in Epsom and Ewell.
- Suspected shoplifters who were detained moments after the alleged offences took place during two separate incidents in Mole Valley.
- A man suspected of stealing an e-bike he was riding, as well as additional offences of possessing drugs and a bladed article, and a man wanted on recall to prison in Reigate and Banstead.
- A prolific shoplifter who was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order, as well as two offenders charged with burglary in Runnymede.
- Three arrests relating to an operation tackling anti-social riding of motorbikes and mopeds in Tandridge.
A number of those arrests arose after officers stopped and searched people riding e-bikes. Further arrests were made during plain-clothed patrols.
Officers also worked with key partners to target shops selling illegal vapes and alcohol to children, while plain-clothed officers visited pubs and clubs in busy night-spots to look for signs of predatory behaviour.
Meanwhile, youth engagement officers worked with partners to create opportunities for children and young people during the six-week summer break.
Ms Townsend said: “Surrey’s Safer Streets Summer has resulted in a series of major successes across each of the 11 town centres.
“And while summer has come to an end, our work tackling criminality that blights our communities continues, now and forever.
“This initiative put a spotlight on the work our fantastic policing teams do every single day. But the bread-and-butter police work of investigating, patrolling, dealing with criminality and aiming to prevent offending from every taking place will never end.
“I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the achievements of the summer, from police officers and staff to councils, local Business Improvement Districts and the organisations which supported children and young people.
“There’s much more to come, and I look forward to updating Surrey’s residents in the weeks ahead.”
