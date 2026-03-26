The race is on for fundraisers as a popular running event is returning to an East Hampshire beauty spot after a much-needed break.
Organisers of the Petersfield Heath 5K can’t wait to fire the starting pistol with the event making a welcome return to the town on Sunday, May 10.
Some 150 people will run around the pond and heath in the ninth annual event in aid of The Stroke Association and the Petersfield Stroke Support Group (PSSG).
Last year’s event was sadly cancelled but organisers, the runnyhoneys, were always going to bring it back with more than 100 places already snapped up.
“We had a fallow year – if Glastonbury can do it then we can, too,” joked ‘head Honey’ Sue Browne.
“In all honesty it’s a lot of hard work to organise and we needed a break, but we have missed it along with the Stroke Association and the PSSG.
“Even before we confirmed things there was an enormous amount of runners who showed an interest for May 10 this year and we had it down as a date with the town council.”
The run, which starts at 8.30am, will include two laps of the pond and a loop around the heath, with a singular lap for the youngest “mini runners”.
The run is open to people of all ages and abilities from pre-schoolers to seasoned athletes, with an 80-year-old competing on his birthday in the 2024 event.
There will be race prize categories for men, women and children while every participant will receive a medal.
“It really is for everyone as it’s a relaxed and friendly race for a good cause,” added Sue.
Entry is £12 with a £2 discount for running club affiliates, for more details visit www.runnyhoneys.com or look for Petersfield Heath 5k on Facebook.
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