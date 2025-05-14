Move over The Stig because a new generation of drivers is revving up at Dunsfold Aerodrome, the iconic Top Gear test track, as the UK's largest under-17s driving school opens its doors at this legendary location.
Young Driver is setting the stage for youngsters aged 9 to 17 to learn the ropes of safe and responsible driving in dual-controlled Suzuki Swifts, under the guidance of fully qualified instructors. The first lessons at Dunsfold are scheduled for Sunday, May 25, with sessions continuing on selected weekends and school holidays throughout the year.
The driving experience takes place on a specially designed road system featuring traffic signs, roundabouts, junctions, and designated areas for manoeuvres such as steering control and parking. This setup allows young drivers to practice in a safe, controlled environment, building confidence and skills before hitting public roads.
One of the key benefits of early driving lessons is the significant reduction in accident rates among young drivers. Research indicates that while one in five newly qualified drivers crashes within six months of passing their test, Young Driver alumni experience a dramatic decrease in this statistic, with fewer than four per cent involved in accidents during that critical period – a reduction of more than 80 per cent.
Casey O'Loughlin, Senior Field Manager at Young Driver, said: “Launching at Dunsfold is a dream location for a driving school, especially one focused on inspiring a lifelong love of safe driving. We might be based on a track made famous for fast cars and celebrity lap times, but our sessions are all about calm control, not speed.”
Driving tuition is available for disabled youngsters, and 30 or 60-minute lessons for 9-17s must be booked in advance, with prices starting from £46.99.