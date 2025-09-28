The Exchequer in Crookham Village confirmed the news this week.
A spokesperson said: “After proudly serving the wonderful community of Crookham Village and beyond, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors for the last time as The Exchequer Pub.
“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your loyalty, laughter and support over the years. Whether you visited us for a quiet pint, a family meal or a special celebration, you have truly contributed to making The Exchequer a remarkable place.”
The pub is owned by Grosvenor Pubs and Inns, which manages other pubs across the region including The Duke of Cambridge in Tilford, The Stag on the River in Godalming, The Cricketers on the Green in Pirbright, and The Wellington Arms in Stratfield Turgis.
The company said The Exchequer’s staff will be moved to work in other venues.
A company spokesperson said: “We eagerly look forward to welcoming you at one of these delightful pubs soon, where you can always expect fantastic food and warm hospitality.”
The pub reopened after a refurbishment in March 2024.
