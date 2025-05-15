A Farnham man who lost his lower leg to cancer has added another impressive achievement to his growing list of world fitness records.
John Devaney, 55, of Union Road, set a new world record in the AK3 (above-knee amputee) marathon rowing category on the RowErg2 machine.
He completed the 26.2 mile marathon distance in an astonishing 3 hours, 42 minutes, and 34 seconds at Jetts Gym in Farnham, beating the previous record by a remarkable 20 minutes.
John, who lost his leg in 2011, has never let his disability stand in the way of pushing his physical and mental limits. His determination and resilience have become a powerful example of strength in the face of adversity.
Earlier this month, he broke the half-marathon rowing world record—an achievement that gave him the confidence to attempt the full marathon challenge just eight days later.
Jetts Gym, located in Brightwells Yard, moved the rowing machine downstairs on Saturday, May 10, to accommodate the event. Supporters gathered to witness John’s record-breaking effort.
John said: “The marathon row at Jetts Farnham was a great experience with lots of people dropping by giving their support. The row was tough but I had a plan and stuck to it and broke the record by 20 minutes.”
Among the attendees was Greg Stafford, MP for Farnham and Bordon, whom John personally invited to witness the achievement. The MP was present as John became the number-one ranked marathon rower in his category.
John extended his thanks to Mr Stafford, his wife, the team at Jetts Gym, Magnum Bathrooms, and Red Hill Gardening Services for their continued support.
In 2006, John recovered from cancer in his leg through chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In 2011, while teaching a kickboxing class, John’s femur snapped. Due to the severity of the break and the lasting effects of the cancer, doctors were forced to amputate his lower leg.