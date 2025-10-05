Farnham Craft Month got off to a lively start on Saturday, October 4 with Make Your Mark, the official launch event.
Highlights included demonstrations by master calligrapher Mary Noble and stone carver Matt Loughlin, alongside a conversation between calligrapher and author Ewan Clayton and textile artist Rosalind Wyatt.
Many visitors also tried their hand at creative skills through taster sessions in Japanese calligraphy, lino cutting, stamp making, mark making and textile lettering.
Cllr Kika Mirylees, Farnham Town Council’s lead member for culture and business, said: “Craft Month is about bringing people together. Whether you’re an experienced maker or a complete beginner, it’s a chance to learn something new, meet others, and celebrate Farnham’s unique craft heritage.”
Farnham Craft Month continues throughout October with more than 80 events planned, from open studios and exhibitions to markets and craft trails.
The celebrations will conclude on October 31 with the Lantern Festival, which returns after its popular debut last year.
Participants will gather at Gostrey Meadow at 5pm for music and refreshments before parading to St Andrew’s Church at 6.30pm with their handmade lanterns. This year’s theme is Creativity – make yours shine! Lantern kits are available for £5 from Farnham Town Hall.
Farnham was the first town in the UK to be named a World Craft Town. Since then, other places have joined the list, including Harris, Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.
