Farnham was awash with colour and creativity on Saturday, June 28, as crowds gathered for the town’s annual carnival.
Organised by the Farnham Hedgehogs, this year’s event took on an ocean theme, with around 40 vibrant floats celebrating the life aquatic – from octopuses and orcas to submarines, pirates, and treasure chests.
Hundreds lined the streets to watch the spectacle - while almost as many took part in the parade.
The procession included schoolchildren, marching bands, and local groups bringing the underwater world to life in dazzling costumes and floats.
There was also a serious message woven into the festivities, highlighting the threats of plastic waste and overfishing to the planet’s oceans.
One of the highlights was a procession of emergency vehicles, including a massive fire engine from Farnborough Airport.
Overall, the carnival atmosphere was filled with music, laughter, and community spirit. The day reinforced the event’s reputation as one of Farnham’s most cherished summer traditions.
See this week’s paper and visit our website for more photos, and stories on the magic from Farnham’s ocean-themed carnival.
