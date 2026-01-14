The Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT) has unveiled plans to restore nearly 30 hectares of rare heathland at Green Farm near Farnham.
The project will see areas currently covered by a mature pine plantation transformed back into the heathland habitat that historically existed on the site.
CRT head of conservation Helena Darragh said the pine trees, planted in the mid-20th century, are now ready for commercial felling, creating an opportunity to restore the land with wildlife in mind.
“The decision we have taken is to revert this area and a few others on Green Farm to the heathland habitat that once was here prior to the pines being planted,” she said in the video.
The scheme forms part of wider efforts to address biodiversity loss and climate change. While many of the pine trees will be removed, some mature specimens will be retained to preserve habitat diversity.
A small area of young broadleaf trees planted on a key reptile site, known locally as the “adder hotel”, will be removed or relocated to protect the heathland understorey, which is vital for species such as reptiles and ground-nesting birds.
Victoria Hawkins, heathlands connections lead at Natural England, said restoring heathland was critical to improving wildlife connectivity.
“Heathland is one of the rarest habitats in the world and we are incredibly lucky to have about 12 percent of it in Surrey, but they are all isolated pockets,” she said. “What we really need is to increase the connectivity between them so our species can move freely, and that’s why projects like this with the CRT are really crucial.”
Heathland provides habitat for a range of specialist species, including Dartford warblers, nightjars and native reptiles.
The video offers an in-depth look at the plans for Green Farm and is available at thecrt.co.uk/green-farm
