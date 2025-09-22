Waverley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm September 23 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Hazel Grove, Slip and lane closure for road markings.
• A3, from 9pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Milford, slip road and lane closures for maintenance work.
• A3, from 8.30pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Hindhead to Thursley, Lane closures for maintenance work.
• A3, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Hindhead, slip road and lane closure for drainage works.
• A3, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound and southbound, Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for tunnel maintenance, diversion via Highways England network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.