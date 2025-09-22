A retailer has given residents and councillors food for thought as a long-vacant shop in Beacon Hill looks set to become a convenience store.
Plans to convert the boarded up units at 1-3 Churt Food into a Co-operative Food store have been submitted to Waverley Borough Council.
Haslemere Town Council support the application in principle as it would bring a vacant store back into use and would be supported by most residents.
But members of the planning committee do have concerns about deliveries to the corner unit and the lack of parking in the area.
There was also a discussion about competition given the close proximity of the Simply Fresh store a few doors down, although this is not a planning consideration.
