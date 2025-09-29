Waverley's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 8pm September 23 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Hazel Grove, Slip and lane closure for road markings.
• A3, from 9pm August 26 to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Upper Hammer Lane, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 9pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Milford, slip road and lane closures for maintenance work.
• A3, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Hindhead, slip road and lane closure for drainage works.
• A3, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound and southbound, Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for tunnel maintenance, diversion via Highways England network.
• A3, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Shackleford to Thursley, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.