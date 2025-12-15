Waverley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound and southbound, Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for tunnel maintenance, diversion via Highways England network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.